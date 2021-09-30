Sports logo

PREP BOYS SOCCER

IHSA Class 1A State Series

All times Central

Champaign St. Thomas More Regional

Saturday, Oct. 9

Match 1 — No. 8 Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville at No. 6 Oakwood/Salt Fork, 2:30 p.m.

Match 2 — No. 11 Tolono Unity at No. 5 St. Joseph-Ogden, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 12

Match 3 — No. 1 Champaign St. Thomas More vs. Match 1 winner, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 13

Match 4 — No. 4 Monticello vs. Match winner, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 15

Championship — Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 4:30 p.m.

———

Fisher Regional

Friday, Oct. 8

Match 1 — No. 10 Schlarman Academy at No. 9 Blue Ridge, 4:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 12

Match 2 — No. 2 Urbana University High vs. Match 1 winner, 4 p.m.

Match 3 — No. 3 Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley vs. No. 7 Argenta-Oreana, 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 15

Championship — Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 4:30 p.m.

———

Iroquois West Regional

Saturday, Oct. 9

Match 1 — No. 9 Clifton Central at No. 7 Iroquois West, 10 a.m.

Match 2 — No. 11 Watseka at No. 5 Hoopeston Area, 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 12

Match 3 — No. 1 Bloomington Central Catholic vs. Match 1 winner, 4 p.m.

Match 4 — No. 4 St. Anne vs. Match 2 winner, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 16

Championship — Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 10 a.m.

———

Normal University High Regional

Saturday, Oct. 9

Match 1 — No. 10 Stanford Olympia at No. 8 Normal Calvary Christian Academy

Tuesday, Oct. 12

Match 2 — No. 2 Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy vs. Match 1 winner, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 13

Match 3 — No. 3 Normal University High vs. No. 6 Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 16

Championship — Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 11 a.m.

———

IHSAA Class 1A State Series

All times Eastern

Cascade Sectional

Monday, Oct. 4

Match 1 — Covington vs. Indiana Math & Science, 5 p.m.

Match 2 — Cascade vs North Putnam, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 6

Match 3 — Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, 5 p.m.

Match 4 — Bethesda Christian vs. Riverside, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Championship — Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 2 p.m.

———

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

IHSAA Class 1A State Series

All times Eastern

Southmont Sectional

Tuesday, Oct. 5

Match 1 — Cascade vs. Southmont, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 6

Match 2 — Covington vs. South Vermillion, 5 p.m.

Match 3 — Monrovia vs. North Putnam, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 7

Match 4 — Traders Point Christian vs. Match 1 winner, 5 p.m.

Match 5 — Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Championship — Match 4 winner vs. Match 5 winner, 7 p.m.

———

PREP BOYS TENNIS

IHSAA State Series

All times Eastern

Fountain Central Sectional

Wednesday, Sept. 29

Match 1 — Benton Central 4, Fountain Central 1

Thursday, Sept. 30

Match 2 — Seeger 5, Attica 0

Match 3 — Covington 3, Benton Central 2

Friday, Oct. 1

Championship — Covington vs. Seeger, 4:30 p.m.

