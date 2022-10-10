New Generic Sports Logo A

PREP FOOTBALL

IHSAA Class 2A

All times Eastern

Sectional 34

Friday, Oct. 21

Game 1 — Winamac at Lafayette Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Game 2 — Rochester at Seeger, 7 p.m.

Game 3 — Benton Central at Delphi, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 28

Game 4 — Lewis Cass vs. Game 1 winner, 7 p.m.

Game 5 — Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 4

Championship — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m.

———

IHSAA Class 1A

All times Eastern

Sectional 42

Friday, Oct. 21

Game 1 — Clinton Central at Traders Point Christian, 7 p.m.

Game 2 — North Vermillion at Covington, 7 p.m.

Game 3 — Park Tudor at Clinton Prairie, 7 p.m.

Game 4 — Fountain Central at Attica, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 28

Game 5 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 7 p.m.

Game 6 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 4

Championship — Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 7 p.m.

———

PREP SOCCER

IHSA Class 2A

All times Central

Urbana Regional

Friday, Oct. 14

Match 1 — No. 9 Danville at No. 8 Rantoul, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Match 2 — No. 1 Urbana vs. Match 1 winner, 5 p.m.

Match 3 — No. 4 Mahomet-Seymour vs. No. 5 Champaign Centennial, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 21

Championship — Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 5 p.m.

———

IHSA Class 1A

All times Central

Hoopeston Area Regional

Friday, Oct. 7

Match 2 — Watseka 2, Clifton Central 1

Saturday, Oct. 8

Match 1 — St. Anne 4, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 3

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Match 3 — No. 1 Bloomington Central Catholic vs. No. 10 St. Anne, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Match 4 — No. 4 Hoopeston Area vs. No. 8 Watseka, 4 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 14

Championship — Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 4 p.m.

———

Urbana University High Regional

Saturday, Oct. 8

Match 1 — Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 3, Unity 0

Match 2 — Oakwood/Salt Fork 6, Champaign Judah Christian 0

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Match 3 — No. 1 Monticello vs. No. 8 Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville, 4 p.m.

Match 4 — No. 4 Urbana University High vs. No. 5 Oakwood/Salt Fork, 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 14

Championship — Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 5 p.m.

———

IHSAA Class 1A

Carroll (Flora) Sectional

Monday, Oct. 3

Match 1 — Faith Christian 3, Lafayette Central Catholic 0

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Match 2 — Carroll (Flora) 9, Delphi 0

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Match 3 — Faith Christian 8, Carroll (Flora) 2

Thursday, Oct. 6

Match 4 — Covington 5, Rossville 0

Saturday, Oct. 8

Championship — Faith Christian 7, Covington 0

———

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

IHSAA Class 1A

Lafayette Central Catholic Sectional

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Match 1 — Lafayette Central Catholic 13, Delphi 0

Match 2 — Benton Central 9, North White 0

Thursday, Oct. 6

Match 3 — Lafayette Central Catholic 2, Benton Central 1

Match 4 — Faith Christian 4, Covington 0

Saturday, Oct. 8

Championship — Faith Christian 2, Lafayette Central Catholic 1

———

PREP VOLLEYBALL

IHSA Class 3A

All times Central

Rantoul Regional

Monday, Oct. 24

Match 1 — No. 8 Danville vs. No. 9 Urbana, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Match 2 — No. 2 Normal University High vs. Match 1 winner, 6 p.m.

Match 3 — No. 3 Mahomet-Seymour vs. No. 7 Rantoul, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Championship — Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 6 p.m.

———

IHSA Class 2A

All times Central

Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond Regional

Monday, Oct. 24

Match 1 — No. 7 Decatur St. Teresa vs. No. 8 Unity, 6 p.m.

Match 2 — No. 5 Sullivan vs. No. 10 Monticello, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Match 3 — No. 2 Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond vs. Match 1 winner, 6 p.m.

Match 4 — No. 4 Westville vs. Match 2 winner, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Championship — Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 6 p.m.

———

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Regional

Monday, Oct. 24

Match 1 — No. 9 Hoopeston Area vs. No. 11 Oakwood, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Match 2 — No. 1 St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Match 1 winner, 6 p.m.

Match 3 — No. 3 Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. No. 6 Paris, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Championship — Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 6 p.m.

———

IHSA Class 1A

All times Central

Fisher Regional

Monday, Oct. 24

Match 1 — No. 9 Fisher vs. No. 10 Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Match 2 — No. 4 LeRoy vs. No. 14 Schlarman Academy, 6 p.m.

Match 3 — No. 5 Armstrong-Potomac vs. No. 11 Urbana University High, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Match 4 — No. 1 Salt Fork vs. Match 1 winner, 6 p.m.

Match 5 — Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Championship — Match 4 winner vs. Match 5 winner, 6 p.m.

———

IHSAA Class 2A

All times Eastern

Clinton Prairie Sectional 38

Thursday, Oct. 13

Match 1 — Delphi vs. Lafayette Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Match 2 — Covington vs. Carroll (Flora) 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Match 3 — Seeger vs. Match 1 winner, 11 a.m.

Match 4 — Clinton Prairie vs. Match 2 winner, 12:30 p.m.

Championship — Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 6 p.m.

———

IHSAA Class 1A

All times Eastern

Rossville Sectional 54

Thursday, Oct. 13

Match 1 — Faith Christian vs. Clinton Central, 6 p.m.

Match 2 — Rossville vs. North Vermillion, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Match 3 — Fountain Central vs. Match 1 winner, 11 a.m.

Match 4 — Attica vs. Match 2 winner, 12:30 p.m.

Championship — Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 6 p.m.

