PREP FOOTBALL
IHSAA Class 2A
All times Eastern
Sectional 34
Friday, Oct. 21
Game 1 — Winamac at Lafayette Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Game 2 — Rochester at Seeger, 7 p.m.
Game 3 — Benton Central at Delphi, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 28
Game 4 — Lewis Cass vs. Game 1 winner, 7 p.m.
Game 5 — Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 4
Championship — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m.
———
IHSAA Class 1A
All times Eastern
Sectional 42
Friday, Oct. 21
Game 1 — Clinton Central at Traders Point Christian, 7 p.m.
Game 2 — North Vermillion at Covington, 7 p.m.
Game 3 — Park Tudor at Clinton Prairie, 7 p.m.
Game 4 — Fountain Central at Attica, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 28
Game 5 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 7 p.m.
Game 6 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 4
Championship — Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 7 p.m.
———
PREP SOCCER
IHSA Class 2A
All times Central
Urbana Regional
Friday, Oct. 14
Match 1 — No. 9 Danville at No. 8 Rantoul, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Match 2 — No. 1 Urbana vs. Match 1 winner, 5 p.m.
Match 3 — No. 4 Mahomet-Seymour vs. No. 5 Champaign Centennial, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 21
Championship — Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 5 p.m.
———
IHSA Class 1A
All times Central
Hoopeston Area Regional
Friday, Oct. 7
Match 2 — Watseka 2, Clifton Central 1
Saturday, Oct. 8
Match 1 — St. Anne 4, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 3
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Match 3 — No. 1 Bloomington Central Catholic vs. No. 10 St. Anne, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 12
Match 4 — No. 4 Hoopeston Area vs. No. 8 Watseka, 4 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 14
Championship — Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 4 p.m.
———
Urbana University High Regional
Saturday, Oct. 8
Match 1 — Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 3, Unity 0
Match 2 — Oakwood/Salt Fork 6, Champaign Judah Christian 0
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Match 3 — No. 1 Monticello vs. No. 8 Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville, 4 p.m.
Match 4 — No. 4 Urbana University High vs. No. 5 Oakwood/Salt Fork, 6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 14
Championship — Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 5 p.m.
———
IHSAA Class 1A
Carroll (Flora) Sectional
Monday, Oct. 3
Match 1 — Faith Christian 3, Lafayette Central Catholic 0
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Match 2 — Carroll (Flora) 9, Delphi 0
Wednesday, Oct. 5
Match 3 — Faith Christian 8, Carroll (Flora) 2
Thursday, Oct. 6
Match 4 — Covington 5, Rossville 0
Saturday, Oct. 8
Championship — Faith Christian 7, Covington 0
———
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
IHSAA Class 1A
Lafayette Central Catholic Sectional
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Match 1 — Lafayette Central Catholic 13, Delphi 0
Match 2 — Benton Central 9, North White 0
Thursday, Oct. 6
Match 3 — Lafayette Central Catholic 2, Benton Central 1
Match 4 — Faith Christian 4, Covington 0
Saturday, Oct. 8
Championship — Faith Christian 2, Lafayette Central Catholic 1
———
PREP VOLLEYBALL
IHSA Class 3A
All times Central
Rantoul Regional
Monday, Oct. 24
Match 1 — No. 8 Danville vs. No. 9 Urbana, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Match 2 — No. 2 Normal University High vs. Match 1 winner, 6 p.m.
Match 3 — No. 3 Mahomet-Seymour vs. No. 7 Rantoul, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Championship — Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 6 p.m.
———
IHSA Class 2A
All times Central
Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond Regional
Monday, Oct. 24
Match 1 — No. 7 Decatur St. Teresa vs. No. 8 Unity, 6 p.m.
Match 2 — No. 5 Sullivan vs. No. 10 Monticello, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Match 3 — No. 2 Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond vs. Match 1 winner, 6 p.m.
Match 4 — No. 4 Westville vs. Match 2 winner, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Championship — Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 6 p.m.
———
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Regional
Monday, Oct. 24
Match 1 — No. 9 Hoopeston Area vs. No. 11 Oakwood, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Match 2 — No. 1 St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Match 1 winner, 6 p.m.
Match 3 — No. 3 Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. No. 6 Paris, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Championship — Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 6 p.m.
———
IHSA Class 1A
All times Central
Fisher Regional
Monday, Oct. 24
Match 1 — No. 9 Fisher vs. No. 10 Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Match 2 — No. 4 LeRoy vs. No. 14 Schlarman Academy, 6 p.m.
Match 3 — No. 5 Armstrong-Potomac vs. No. 11 Urbana University High, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 26
Match 4 — No. 1 Salt Fork vs. Match 1 winner, 6 p.m.
Match 5 — Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Championship — Match 4 winner vs. Match 5 winner, 6 p.m.
———
IHSAA Class 2A
All times Eastern
Clinton Prairie Sectional 38
Thursday, Oct. 13
Match 1 — Delphi vs. Lafayette Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Match 2 — Covington vs. Carroll (Flora) 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 15
Match 3 — Seeger vs. Match 1 winner, 11 a.m.
Match 4 — Clinton Prairie vs. Match 2 winner, 12:30 p.m.
Championship — Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 6 p.m.
———
IHSAA Class 1A
All times Eastern
Rossville Sectional 54
Thursday, Oct. 13
Match 1 — Faith Christian vs. Clinton Central, 6 p.m.
Match 2 — Rossville vs. North Vermillion, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 15
Match 3 — Fountain Central vs. Match 1 winner, 11 a.m.
Match 4 — Attica vs. Match 2 winner, 12:30 p.m.
Championship — Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 6 p.m.
