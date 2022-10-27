PREP FOOTBALL
IHSA Class 6A State Series
All times Central
First round
Game 1 — No. 16 Chicago Schurz (5-4) at No. 1 Wauconda (8-1), 7 p.m., Friday
Game 2 — No. 9 Antioch (6-3) at No. 8 Niles Notre Dame (6-3), 7 p.m., Friday
Game 3 — No. 13 Deerfield (6-3) at No. 4 Chicago St. Ignatius (7-2), 7 p.m., Friday
Game 4 — No. 12 Grayslake Central (6-3) at No. 5 Belvidere North (7-2), 7 p.m., Friday
Game 5 — No. 15 Crystal Lake South (5-4) at No. 2 Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (8-1), 1 p.m., Saturday
Game 6 — No. 10 Riverside-Brookfield (6-3) at No. 7 Maple Park Kaneland (6-3), 7 p.m., Friday
Game 7 — No. 14 Chicago Senn (5-4) at No. 3 Grayslake North (8-1), 7 p.m., Friday
Game 8 — No. 11 Machesney Park Harlem (6-3) at No. 6 Chicago Amundsen (7-2), 2 p.m., Saturday
Game 9 — No. 16 Blue Island Eisenhower (5-4) at No. 1 Lemont (9-0), 6:30 p.m., Friday
Game 10 — No. 9 Quincy (7-2) at No. 8 Chatham Glenwood (7-2), 7:30 p.m., Friday
Game 11 — No. 13 Chicago Kenwood (6-3) at No. 4 Chicago Perspectives/Leadership (8-1), 1 p.m., Saturday
Game 12 — No. 12 Washington at No. 5 Midlothian Bremen (8-1), 7 p.m., Friday
Game 13 — No. 15 Oak Forest (5-4) at No. 2 Chicago Simeon (9-0), 7:15 p.m., Friday
Game 14 — No. 10 Champaign Centennial (7-2) at No. 7 Crete-Monee (7-2), 1 p.m., Saturday
Game 15 — No. 14 Danville (6-3) at No. 3 Normal West (8-1), 1 p.m., Saturday
Game 16 — No. 11 Oak Lawn Richards (6-3) at No. 6 East St. Louis (7-2), 3 p.m., Saturday
———
IHSA Class 2A State Series
All times Central
First Round
Game 1 — No. 16 Chicago North Lawndale (5-4) at No. 1 Maroa-Forsyth (9-0), 2 p.m., Saturday
Game 2 — No. 9 El Paso-Gridley (7-2) at No. 8 Farmington (7-2, 3 p.m., Saturday
Game 3 — No. 13 Sterling Newman Central Catholic (5-4) at No. 4 Taylor Ridge Rockridge (8-1), 1 p.m., Saturday
Game 4 — No. 12 Bloomington Central Catholic (6-3) at No. 5 Aledo Mercer County (7-2), 2 p.m. Saturday
Game 5 — No. 15 Westville (5-4) at No. 2 Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (9-0), 7 p.m., Friday
Game 6 — No. 10 Mendon Unity (6-3) at No. 7 Knoxville (7-2), 1 p.m., Saturday
Game 7 — No. 14 Palos Heights Chicago Christian (5-4) at No. 3 Wilmington (8-1), 6 p.m., Saturday
Game 8 — No. 11 Clifton Central (6-3) at No. 6 Downs Tri-Valley (7-2), 2 p.m., Saturday
Game 9 — No. 16 Chester (5-4) at No. 1 Decatur St. Teresa (9-0), 3 p.m., Saturday
Game 10 — No. 9 Athens (7-2) at No. 8 Carmi White County (7-2), 2 p.m., Saturday
Game 11 — No. 13 Auburn (6-3) at No. 4 Pana (8-1), 7 p.m., Friday
Game 12 — No. 12 Fairfield (6-3) at No. 5 Virden North-Mac (8-1), 2 p.m., Saturday
Game 13 — No. 15 Flora (5-4) at No. 2 Johnston City (9-0), 1 p.m., Saturday
Game 14 — No. 10 Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond (7-2) at No. 7 Vandalia (7-2), 2 p.m., Saturday
Game 15 — No. 14 Belleville Althoff Catholic (5-4) at No. 3 Shelbyville (8-1), 3 p.m., Saturday
Game 16 — No. 11 Nashville (7-2) at No. 6 Red Bud (7-2), 1 p.m., Saturday.
———
IHSA Class 1A State Series
All times Central
First Round
Game 1 — No. 16 Chicago Richards (5-4) at No. 1 Lena-Winslow (9-0), 2 p.m., Saturday
Game 2 — No. 9 Toulon Stark County (5-4) at No. 8 Oneida ROWVA (5-4), 7 p.m., Friday
Game 3 — No. 13 Aurora Christian (5-4) at No. 4 Fulton (7-2), 2 p.m. Saturday
Game 4 — No. 12 Rockford Lutheran (5-4) at No. 5 Annawan-Kewanee Wethersfield (7-2), 1 p.m., Saturday
Game 5 — No. 15 Chicago Corliss (5-4) at No. 2 Chicago Hope Academy (9-0), 7 p.m., Friday
Game 6 — No. 10 Forreston (5-4) at No. 7 Peru St. Bede (7-2), 2 p.m., Saturday
Game 7 — No. 14 Morrison (5-4) at No. 3 Ottawa Marquette (8-1), 1 p.m., Saturday
Game 8 — No. 11 Dakota (5-4) at No. 6 Iroquois West (7-2), 1:30 p.m., Saturday
Game 9 — No. 16 Madison (5-3) at No. 1 Colfax Ridgeview-Lexington (9-0), 7 p.m., Friday
Game 10 — No. 9 Salt Fork (6-3) at No. 8 Bridgeport Red Hill (7-2), 2 p.m., Saturday
Game 11 — No. 13 Mt. Sterling Brown County (5-4) at No. 4 Tuscola (7-2), 2 p.m., Saturday
Game 12 — No. 12 Villa Grove (6-3) at No. 5 Jacksonville Routt (7-2), 1 p.m., Saturday
Game 13 — No. 15 Dupo (5-4) at No. 2 Camp Point Central (9-0), 1 p.m., Saturday
Game 14 — No. 10 Moweaqua Central A&M (6-3) at No. 7 Sesser-Valier (7-2), 2 p.m., Saturday
Game 15 — No. 14 Hardin Calhoun (5-4) at No. 3 Greenfield-Northwestern (8-1), 2 p.m., Saturday
Game 16 — No. 11 Rushville-Industry (6-3) at No. 6 Toledo Cumberland (7-2), 2 p.m., Saturday
———
IHSAA Class 2A
All times Eastern
Sectional 34
Friday, Oct. 21
Game 1 — Lafayette Central Catholic 52, Winamac 8
Game 2 — Rochester 40, Seeger 12
Game 3 — Benton Central 34, Delphi 7
Friday, Oct. 28
Game 4 — Lewis Cass at Lafayette Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Game 5 — Rochester at Benton Central, 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 4
Championship — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m.
———
IHSAA Class 1A
All times Eastern
Sectional 42
Friday, Oct. 21
Game 1 — Traders Point Christian 50, Clinton Central 6
Game 2 — North Vermillion 56, Covington 20
Game 3 — Park Tudor 36, Clinton Prairie 30
Game 4 — Fountain Central 47, Attica 6
Friday, Oct. 28
Game 5 — Traders Point Christian at North Vermillion, 7 p.m.
Game 6 — Park Tudor at Fountain Central, 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 4
Championship — Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 7 p.m.
———
PREP VOLLEYBALL
IHSA Class 3A
All times Central
Rantoul Regional
Monday, Oct. 24
Match 1 — Urbana 2, Danville 1 (25-18, 17-25, 25-16)
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Match 2 — Normal University High 2, Urbana 0 (25-14, 25-8)
Match 3 — Mahomet-Seymour 2, Rantoul 0 (25-9, 25-12)
Thursday, Oct. 27
Championship — Normal University High 2, Mahomet-Seymour 1 (21-25, 25-19, 25-19)
———
IHSA Class 2A
All times Central
Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond Regional
Monday, Oct. 24
Match 1 — Decatur St. Teresa 2, Unity 1 (22-25, 25-21, 25-16)
Match 2 — Monticello 2, Sullivan 1 (26-24, 23-25, 25-18)
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Match 3 — Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond 2, Decatur St. Teresa (25-23, 25-16)
Match 4 — Monticello 2, Westville 1 (15-25, 25-12, 25-19)
Thursday, Oct. 27
Championship — Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond 2, Monticello (25-15, 25-16)
———
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Regional
Monday, Oct. 24
Match 1 — Hoopeston Area 2, Oakwood 0 (25-8, 25-13)
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Match 2 — St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Hoopeston Area 0 (25-18, 25-23)
Match 3 — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2, Paris 0 (25-23, 25-21)
Thursday, Oct. 27
Championship — St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 1 (25-10, 22-25, 25-19)
———
IHSA Class 1A
All times Central
Fisher Regional
Monday, Oct. 24
Match 1 — Georgetown-Ridge Farm 2, Fisher 1 (32-30, 27-29, 27-25)
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Match 2 — LeRoy 2, Schlarman Academy 0 (25-10, 25-8)
Match 3 — Armstrong-Potomac 2, Urbana University High 0 (27-25, 25-19)
Wednesday, Oct. 26
Match 4 — Salt Fork 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0 (25-16, 25-16)
Match 5 — LeRoy 2, Armstrong-Potomac 0 (25-13, 25-22)
Thursday, Oct. 27
Championship — LeRoy 2, Salt Fork 1 (25-11, 21-25, 25-21)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.