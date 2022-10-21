PREP FOOTBALL
IHSAA Class 2A
All times Eastern
Sectional 34
Friday, Oct. 21
Game 1 — Lafayette Central Catholic 52, Winamac 8
Game 2 — Rochester 40, Seeger 12
Game 3 — Benton Central 34, Delphi 7
Friday, Oct. 28
Game 4 — Lewis Cass at Lafayette Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Game 5 — Rochester at Benton Central, 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 4
Championship — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m.
———
IHSAA Class 1A
All times Eastern
Sectional 42
Friday, Oct. 21
Game 1 — Traders Point Christian 50, Clinton Central 6
Game 2 — North Vermillion 56, Covington 20
Game 3 — Park Tudor 36, Clinton Prairie 30
Game 4 — Fountain Central 47, Attica 6
Friday, Oct. 28
Game 5 — Traders Point Christian at North Vermillion, 7 p.m.
Game 6 — Park Tudor at Fountain Central, 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 4
Championship — Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 7 p.m.
———
PREP SOCCER
IHSA Class 2A
All times Central
Urbana Regional
Friday, Oct. 14
Match 1 — Rantoul 9, Danville 1
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Match 2 — Urbana 8, Rantoul 1
Match 3 — Mahomet-Seymour 2, Champaign Centennial 1 (2 OT)
Friday, Oct. 21
Championship — Urbana 1, Mahomet-Seymour 0
———
PREP VOLLEYBALL
IHSA Class 3A
All times Central
Rantoul Regional
Monday, Oct. 24
Match 1 — No. 8 Danville vs. No. 9 Urbana, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Match 2 — No. 2 Normal University High vs. Match 1 winner, 6 p.m.
Match 3 — No. 3 Mahomet-Seymour vs. No. 7 Rantoul, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Championship — Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 6 p.m.
———
IHSA Class 2A
All times Central
Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond Regional
Monday, Oct. 24
Match 1 — No. 7 Decatur St. Teresa vs. No. 8 Unity, 6 p.m.
Match 2 — No. 5 Sullivan vs. No. 10 Monticello, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Match 3 — No. 2 Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond vs. Match 1 winner, 6 p.m.
Match 4 — No. 4 Westville vs. Match 2 winner, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Championship — Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 6 p.m.
———
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Regional
Monday, Oct. 24
Match 1 — No. 9 Hoopeston Area vs. No. 11 Oakwood, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Match 2 — No. 1 St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Match 1 winner, 6 p.m.
Match 3 — No. 3 Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. No. 6 Paris, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Championship — Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 6 p.m.
———
IHSA Class 1A
All times Central
Fisher Regional
Monday, Oct. 24
Match 1 — No. 9 Fisher vs. No. 10 Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
Match 2 — No. 4 LeRoy vs. No. 14 Schlarman Academy, 6 p.m.
Match 3 — No. 5 Armstrong-Potomac vs. No. 11 Urbana University High, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 26
Match 4 — No. 1 Salt Fork vs. Match 1 winner, 6 p.m.
Match 5 — Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Championship — Match 4 winner vs. Match 5 winner, 6 p.m.
