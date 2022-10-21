New Generic Sports Logo A

PREP FOOTBALL

IHSAA Class 2A

All times Eastern

Sectional 34

Friday, Oct. 21

Game 1 — Lafayette Central Catholic 52, Winamac 8

Game 2 — Rochester 40, Seeger 12

Game 3 — Benton Central 34, Delphi 7

Friday, Oct. 28

Game 4 — Lewis Cass at Lafayette Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Game 5 — Rochester at Benton Central, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 4

Championship — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m.

———

IHSAA Class 1A

All times Eastern

Sectional 42

Friday, Oct. 21

Game 1 — Traders Point Christian 50, Clinton Central 6

Game 2 — North Vermillion 56, Covington 20

Game 3 — Park Tudor 36, Clinton Prairie 30

Game 4 — Fountain Central 47, Attica 6

Friday, Oct. 28

Game 5 — Traders Point Christian at North Vermillion, 7 p.m.

Game 6 — Park Tudor at Fountain Central, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 4

Championship — Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 7 p.m.

———

PREP SOCCER

IHSA Class 2A

All times Central

Urbana Regional

Friday, Oct. 14

Match 1 — Rantoul 9, Danville 1

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Match 2 — Urbana 8, Rantoul 1

Match 3 — Mahomet-Seymour 2, Champaign Centennial 1 (2 OT)

Friday, Oct. 21

Championship — Urbana 1, Mahomet-Seymour 0

———

PREP VOLLEYBALL

IHSA Class 3A

All times Central

Rantoul Regional

Monday, Oct. 24

Match 1 — No. 8 Danville vs. No. 9 Urbana, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Match 2 — No. 2 Normal University High vs. Match 1 winner, 6 p.m.

Match 3 — No. 3 Mahomet-Seymour vs. No. 7 Rantoul, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Championship — Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 6 p.m.

———

IHSA Class 2A

All times Central

Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond Regional

Monday, Oct. 24

Match 1 — No. 7 Decatur St. Teresa vs. No. 8 Unity, 6 p.m.

Match 2 — No. 5 Sullivan vs. No. 10 Monticello, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Match 3 — No. 2 Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond vs. Match 1 winner, 6 p.m.

Match 4 — No. 4 Westville vs. Match 2 winner, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Championship — Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 6 p.m.

———

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Regional

Monday, Oct. 24

Match 1 — No. 9 Hoopeston Area vs. No. 11 Oakwood, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Match 2 — No. 1 St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Match 1 winner, 6 p.m.

Match 3 — No. 3 Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. No. 6 Paris, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Championship — Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 6 p.m.

———

IHSA Class 1A

All times Central

Fisher Regional

Monday, Oct. 24

Match 1 — No. 9 Fisher vs. No. 10 Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Match 2 — No. 4 LeRoy vs. No. 14 Schlarman Academy, 6 p.m.

Match 3 — No. 5 Armstrong-Potomac vs. No. 11 Urbana University High, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Match 4 — No. 1 Salt Fork vs. Match 1 winner, 6 p.m.

Match 5 — Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 27

Championship — Match 4 winner vs. Match 5 winner, 6 p.m.

