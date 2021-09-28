PREP BOYS SOCCER
IHSA Class 1A State Series
All times Central
Champaign St. Thomas More Regional
Saturday, Oct. 9
Match 1 — No. 8 Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville at No. 6 Oakwood/Salt Fork, 2:30 p.m.
Match 2 — No. 11 Tolono Unity at No. 5 St. Joseph-Ogden, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Match 3 — No. 1 Champaign St. Thomas More vs. Match 1 winner, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 13
Match 4 — No. 4 Monticello vs. Match winner, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 15
Championship — Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 4:30 p.m.
———
Fisher Regional
Friday, Oct. 8
Match 1 — No. 10 Schlarman Academy at No. 9 Blue Ridge, 4:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Match 2 — No. 2 Urbana University High vs. Match 1 winner, 4 p.m.
Match 3 — No. 3 Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley vs. No. 7 Argenta-Oreana, 6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 15
Championship — Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 4:30 p.m.
———
Iroquois West Regional
Saturday, Oct. 9
Match 1 — No. 9 Clifton Central at No. 7 Iroquois West, 10 a.m.
Match 2 — No. 11 Watseka at No. 5 Hoopeston Area, 11 a.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Match 3 — No. 1 Bloomington Central Catholic vs. Match 1 winner, 4 p.m.
Match 4 — No. 4 St. Anne vs. Match 2 winner, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 16
Championship — Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 10 a.m.
———
Normal University High Regional
Saturday, Oct. 9
Match 1 — No. 10 Stanford Olympia at No. 8 Normal Calvary Christian Academy
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Match 2 — No. 2 Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy vs. Match 1 winner, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 13
Match 3 — No. 3 Normal University High vs. No. 6 Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 16
Championship — Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 11 a.m.
———
IHSAA Class 1A State Series
All times Eastern
Cascade Sectional
Monday, Oct. 4
Match 1 — Covington vs. Indiana Math & Science, 5 p.m.
Match 2 — Cascade vs North Putnam, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 6
Match 3 — Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, 5 p.m.
Match 4 — Bethesda Christian vs. Riverside, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 9
Championship — Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 2 p.m.
———
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
IHSAA Class 1A State Series
All times Eastern
Southmont Sectional
Tuesday, Oct. 5
Match 1 — Cascade vs. Southmont, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 6
Match 2 — Covington vs. South Vermillion, 5 p.m.
Match 3 — Monrovia vs. North Putnam, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 7
Match 4 — Traders Point Christian vs. Match 1 winner, 5 p.m.
Match 5 — Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 9
Championship — Match 4 winner vs. Match 5 winner, 7 p.m.
———
PREP BOYS TENNIS
IHSAA State Series
All times Eastern
Fountain Central Sectional
Wednesday, Sept. 29
Match 1 — Benton Central vs. Fountain Central, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 30
Match 2 — Attica vs. Seeger, 4:30 p.m.
Match 3 — Covington vs. Match 1 winner, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 1
Championship — Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 4:30 p.m.
