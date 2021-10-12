Sports logo

PREP FOOTBALL

IHSAA Class 2A State Series

All times Eastern

Sectional 37

Friday, Oct. 22

Game 1 — South Vermillion at Lafayette Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Game 2 — Southmont at Cascade, 7 p.m.

Game 3 — Monrovia at North Putnam, 7 p.m.

Game 4 — Speedway at Seeger, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 29

Game 5 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 6 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Friday, Nov. 5

Championship — Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

———

IHSAA Class A State Series

All times Eastern

Sectional 45

Friday, Oct. 22

Game 1 — Parke Heritage at Attica, 7 p.m.

Game 2 — North Vermillion at South Putnam, 7 p.m.

Game 3 — Fountain Central at Covington, 7 p.m.

Game 4 — Riverton Parke at Cloverdale, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 29

Game 5 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner

Game 6 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner

Friday, Nov. 5

Championship — Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

———

PREP BOYS SOCCER

IHSA Class 2A State Series

All times Central

Urbana Regional

Friday, Oct. 15

Match 1 — No. 9 Rantoul at No. 8 Danville, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 19

Match 2 — No. 1 Urbana vs. Match 1 winner, 5 p.m.

Match 3 — No. 4 Champaign Central vs. No. 6 Champaign Centennial, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 22

Championship — Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 5 p.m.

———

IHSA Class 1A State Series

All times Central

Champaign St. Thomas More Regional

Saturday, Oct. 9

Match 1 — Oakwood/Salt Fork 7, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 1

Match 2 — St. Joseph-Ogden 8, Tolono Unity 0

Tuesday, Oct. 12

Match 3 — No. 1 Champaign St. Thomas More vs. No. 6 Oakwood/Salt Fork, (tied 0-0, suspended because of darkness)

Wednesday, Oct. 13

Match 3 — No. 1 Champaign St. Thomas More vs. No. 6 Oakwood/Salt Fork, 4 p.m.

Match 4 — No. 4 Monticello vs. No. 5 St. Joseph-Ogden, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 15

Championship — Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 4:30 p.m.

———

Fisher Regional

Friday, Oct. 8

Match 1 — Schlarman Academy 2, Blue Ridge 1

Tuesday, Oct. 12

Match 2 — Urbana University High 8, Schlarman Academy 0

Match 3 — Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 3, Argenta-Oreana 2 (3-2 in PKs)

Friday, Oct. 15

Championship — No. 2 Urbana University High vs. No. 3 Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 4:30 p.m.

———

Iroquois West Regional

Friday, Oct. 8

Match 1 — Iroquois West 4, Clifton Central 3

Saturday, Oct. 9

Match 2 — Hoopeston Area 9, Watseka 0

Tuesday, Oct. 12

Match 3 — Bloomington Central Catholic 12, Iroquois West 0

Match 4 — Hoopeston Area 7, St. Anne 4

Saturday, Oct. 16

Championship — No. 1 Bloomington Central Catholic vs. No. 5 Hoopeston Area, 10 a.m.

———

Normal University High Regional

Saturday, Oct. 9

Match 1 — Normal Calvary Christian Academy 4, Stanford Olympia 3 (2OT)

Tuesday, Oct. 12

Match 2 — Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy 5, Normal Calvary Christian Academy 1 (2OT)

Wednesday, Oct. 13

Match 3 — No. 3 Normal University High vs. No. 6 Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 16

Championship — No. 2 Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy vs. Match 3 winner, 11 a.m.

———

PREP GIRLS SOCCER

IHSAA Class 1A State Series

All times Eastern

Southmont Sectional

Tuesday, Oct. 5

Match 1 — Cascade 3, Southmont 0

Wednesday, Oct. 6

Match 2 — Covington 3, South Vermillion 0

Match 3 — North Putnam 4, Monrovia 3

Thursday, Oct. 7

Match 4 — Cascade 2, Traders Point Christian 0

Match 5 — Covington 1, North Putnam 0

Saturday, Oct. 9

Championship — Cascade 3, Covington 0

———

PREP BOYS TENNIS

IHSAA State Series

All times Eastern

Fountain Central Sectional

Wednesday, Sept. 29

Match 1 — Benton Central 4, Fountain Central 1

Thursday, Sept. 30

Match 2 — Seeger 5, Attica 0

Match 3 — Covington 3, Benton Central 2

Friday, Oct. 1

Championship — Covington 5, Seeger 0

———

Crawfordsville Regional

Tuesday, Oct. 5

Match 1 — Northview 4, Parke Heritage 1

Match 2 — Covington 3, Terre Haute South 2

Thursday, Oct. 7

Championship — Covington 4, Northview 1

———

Center Grove Semi-State

Saturday, Oct. 9

Championship — Covington 3, Rushville 2

———

State Finals

Friday, Oct. 15

Match 1  — Munster vs. Columbus North, noon at Carmel

Match 2 — Carmel vs. North Central, noon at Carmel

Match 3 — Covington vs. Zionsville, noon at Center Grove

Match 4 — Westview vs. Jasper, noon at Center Grove

Saturday, Oct. 16

At Carmel

Match 5 — Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, 10 a.m.

Match 6 — Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 10 a.m.

Championship — Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, 2 p.m.

———

PREP VOLLEYBALL

IHSA Class 3A State Series

All times Central

Mahomet-Seymour Regional

Monday, Oct. 25

Match 1 — No. 8 Urbana vs. No. 9 Danville, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Match 2 — No. 2 Normal University High vs. Match 1 winner, 5:30 p.m.

Match 3 — No. 3 Mahomet-Seymour vs. No. 5 Champaign Centennial, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 28

Championship — Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 6 p.m.

———

IHSA Class 2A State Series

All times Central

St. Joseph-Ogden Regional

Monday, Oct. 25

Match 1 — No. 7 Westville vs. No. 8 Hoopeston Area, 5:30 p.m.

Match 2 — No. 6 Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. No. 11 Oakwood, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Match 3 — No. 2 Decatur St. Teresa vs. Match 1 winner, 5:30 p.m.

Match 4 — No. 3 St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Match 2 winner, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 28

Championship — Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 6 p.m.

———

IHSA Class 1A State Series

All times Central

Salt Fork Regional

Monday, Oct. 25

Match 1 — No. 9 Fisher vs. No. 10 Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Match 2 — No. 4 Armstrong-Potomac vs. No. 15 Schlarman Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Match 3 — No. 5 Salt Fork vs. No. 12 Urbana University High, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 27

Match 4 — No. 1 Champaign St. Thomas More vs. Match 1 winner, 5:30 p.m.

Match 5 — Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 28

Championship — Match 4 winner vs. Match 5 winner, 6 p.m.

———

IHSAA Class 2A State Series

All times Eastern

Rossville Sectional

Tuesday, Oct. 12

Match 1 — Rossville 3, Lewis Cass 1 (21-25, 25-17, 25-11, 25-20)

Thursday, Oct. 14

Match 2 — Clinton Prairie vs. Seeger, 6 p.m.

Match 3 — Carroll vs. Delphi, 7:30 pm.

Saturday, Oct. 16

Match 4 — Fountain Central vs. Rossville, 11 a.m.

Match 5 — Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 12:30 p.m.

Championship — Match 4 winner vs. Match 5 winner, 7 p.m.

———

IHSAA Class 1A State Series

All times Eastern

Covington Sectional

Thursday, Oct. 14

Match 1 — Lafayette Central Catholic vs. Covington, 6 p.m.

Match 2 — Bethesda Christian vs. Traders Point Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 16

Match 3 — North Vermillion vs. Match 1 winner, 11 a.m.

Match 4 — Attica vs. Match 2 winner, 12:30 p.m.

Championship — Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 7 p.m.

