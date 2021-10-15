PREP FOOTBALL
IHSAA Class 2A State Series
All times Eastern
Sectional 37
Friday, Oct. 22
Game 1 — South Vermillion at Lafayette Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Game 2 — Southmont at Cascade, 7 p.m.
Game 3 — Monrovia at North Putnam, 7 p.m.
Game 4 — Speedway at Seeger, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 29
Game 5 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
Game 6 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
Friday, Nov. 5
Championship — Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner
IHSAA Class A State Series
All times Eastern
Sectional 45
Friday, Oct. 22
Game 1 — Parke Heritage at Attica, 7 p.m.
Game 2 — North Vermillion at South Putnam, 7 p.m.
Game 3 — Fountain Central at Covington, 7 p.m.
Game 4 — Riverton Parke at Cloverdale, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 29
Game 5 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
Game 6 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
Friday, Nov. 5
Championship — Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner
PREP BOYS SOCCER
IHSA Class 2A State Series
All times Central
Urbana Regional
Friday, Oct. 15
Match 1 — Danville 5, Rantoul 2
Tuesday, Oct. 19
Match 2 — No. 1 Urbana vs. No. 8 Danville, 5 p.m.
Match 3 — No. 4 Champaign Central vs. No. 6 Champaign Centennial, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 22
Championship — Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 5 p.m.
IHSA Class 1A State Series
All times Central
Champaign St. Thomas More Regional
Saturday, Oct. 9
Match 1 — Oakwood/Salt Fork 7, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 1
Match 2 — St. Joseph-Ogden 8, Tolono Unity 0
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Match 3 — No. 1 Champaign St. Thomas More vs. No. 6 Oakwood/Salt Fork, (suspended because of darkness)
Wednesday, Oct. 13
Match 3 — Oakwood/Salt Fork 1, Champaign St. Thomas More 0, OT
Match 4 — Monticello 7, St. Joseph-Ogden 0
Friday, Oct. 15
Championship — Monticello 1, Oakwood/Salt Fork 0
Fisher Regional
Friday, Oct. 8
Match 1 — Schlarman Academy 2, Blue Ridge 1
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Match 2 — Urbana University High 8, Schlarman Academy 0
Match 3 — Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 3, Argenta-Oreana 2 (3-2 in PKs)
Friday, Oct. 15
Championship — Urbana University High 5, Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 0
Iroquois West Regional
Friday, Oct. 8
Match 1 — Iroquois West 4, Clifton Central 3
Saturday, Oct. 9
Match 2 — Hoopeston Area 9, Watseka 0
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Match 3 — Bloomington Central Catholic 12, Iroquois West 0
Match 4 — Hoopeston Area 7, St. Anne 4
Saturday, Oct. 16
Championship — No. 1 Bloomington Central Catholic vs. No. 5 Hoopeston Area, 10 a.m.
Normal University High Regional
Saturday, Oct. 9
Match 1 — Normal Calvary Christian Academy 4, Stanford Olympia 3 (2OT)
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Match 2 — Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy 5, Normal Calvary Christian Academy 1 (2OT)
Wednesday, Oct. 13
Match 3 — Normal University High 5, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 0
Saturday, Oct. 16
Championship — No. 2 Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy vs. No. 3 Normal University High, 11 a.m.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
IHSAA State Series
All times Eastern
Fountain Central Sectional
Wednesday, Sept. 29
Match 1 — Benton Central 4, Fountain Central 1
Thursday, Sept. 30
Match 2 — Seeger 5, Attica 0
Match 3 — Covington 3, Benton Central 2
Friday, Oct. 1
Championship — Covington 5, Seeger 0
Crawfordsville Regional
Tuesday, Oct. 5
Match 1 — Northview 4, Parke Heritage 1
Match 2 — Covington 3, Terre Haute South 2
Thursday, Oct. 7
Championship — Covington 4, Northview 1
Center Grove Semi-State
Saturday, Oct. 9
Championship — Covington 3, Rushville 2
State Finals
Friday, Oct. 15
Match 1 — Columbus North 3, Munster 2
Match 2 — Carmel 4, North Central 1
Match 3 — Zionsville 5, Covington 0
Match 4 — Jasper 5, Westview 0
Saturday, Oct. 16
At Carmel
Match 5 — Columbus North vs. Carmel, 10 a.m.
Match 6 — Zionsville vs. Jasper, 10 a.m.
Championship — Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, 2 p.m.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
IHSA Class 3A State Series
All times Central
Mahomet-Seymour Regional
Monday, Oct. 25
Match 1 — No. 8 Urbana vs. No. 9 Danville, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 26
Match 2 — No. 2 Normal University High vs. Match 1 winner, 5:30 p.m.
Match 3 — No. 3 Mahomet-Seymour vs. No. 5 Champaign Centennial, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 28
Championship — Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 6 p.m.
IHSA Class 2A State Series
All times Central
St. Joseph-Ogden Regional
Monday, Oct. 25
Match 1 — No. 7 Westville vs. No. 8 Hoopeston Area, 5:30 p.m.
Match 2 — No. 6 Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. No. 11 Oakwood, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 26
Match 3 — No. 2 Decatur St. Teresa vs. Match 1 winner, 5:30 p.m.
Match 4 — No. 3 St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Match 2 winner, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 28
Championship — Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 6 p.m.
IHSA Class 1A State Series
All times Central
Salt Fork Regional
Monday, Oct. 25
Match 1 — No. 9 Fisher vs. No. 10 Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 26
Match 2 — No. 4 Armstrong-Potomac vs. No. 15 Schlarman Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Match 3 — No. 5 Salt Fork vs. No. 12 Urbana University High, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 27
Match 4 — No. 1 Champaign St. Thomas More vs. Match 1 winner, 5:30 p.m.
Match 5 — Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 28
Championship — Match 4 winner vs. Match 5 winner, 6 p.m.
IHSAA Class 2A State Series
All times Eastern
Rossville Sectional
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Match 1 — Rossville 3, Lewis Cass 1 (21-25, 25-17, 25-11, 25-20)
Thursday, Oct. 14
Match 2 — Clinton Prairie 3, Seeger 2 (22-25, 25-20, 25-22, 16-25, 15-8)
Match 3 — Carroll 3, Delphi 0 (25-23, 25-11, 25-23)
Saturday, Oct. 16
Match 4 — Fountain Central vs. Rossville, 11 a.m.
Match 5 — Clinton Prairie vs. Carroll, 12:30 p.m.
Championship — Match 4 winner vs. Match 5 winner, 7 p.m.
IHSAA Class 1A State Series
All times Eastern
Covington Sectional
Thursday, Oct. 14
Match 1 — Lafayette Central Catholic 3, Covington 2 (25-23, 19-25, 25-19, 16-25, 15-8)
Match 2 — Traders Point Christian 3, Bethesda Christian 0 (25-21, 25-17, 25-17)
Saturday, Oct. 16
Match 3 — North Vermillion vs. Lafayette Central Catholic, 11 a.m.
Match 4 — Attica vs. Traders Point Christian, 12:30 p.m.
Championship — Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 7 p.m.
