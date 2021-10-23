New Generic Sports Logo A

PREP FOOTBALL

IHSAA Class 2A State Series

All times Eastern

Sectional 37

Friday, Oct. 22

Game 1 — Lafayette Central Catholic 53, South Vermillion 20 

Game 2 — Southmont 21, Cascade 7 

Game 3 — Monrovia 34, North Putnam 15 

Game 4 — Speedway 41, Seeger 12

Friday, Oct. 29

Game 5 — Lafayette Central Catholic at Southmont, 7 p.m.

Game 6 — Monrovia at Speedway, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 5

Championship — Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

———

IHSAA Class A State Series

All times Eastern

Sectional 45

Friday, Oct. 22

Game 1 — Parke Heritage 52, Attica 18 

Game 2 — South Putnam 24, North Vermillion 18 

Game 3 — Covington 46, Fountain Central 6 

Game 4 — Riverton Parke 54, Cloverdale 6 

Friday, Oct. 29

Game 5 — South Putnam at Parke Heritage, 7 p.m.

Game 6 — Covington at Riverton Parke, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 5

Championship — Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

———

PREP BOYS SOCCER

IHSA Class 2A State Series

All times Central

Urbana Regional

Friday, Oct. 15

Match 1 — Danville 5, Rantoul 2

Tuesday, Oct. 19

Match 2 — Urbana 6, Danville 0

Match 3 — Champaign Central 2, Champaign Centennial 0

Friday, Oct. 22

Championship — Urbana 3, Champaign Central 0

———

PREP VOLLEYBALL

IHSA Class 3A State Series

All times Central

Mahomet-Seymour Regional

Monday, Oct. 25

Match 1 — No. 8 Urbana vs. No. 9 Danville, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Match 2 — No. 2 Normal University High vs. Match 1 winner, 5:30 p.m.

Match 3 — No. 3 Mahomet-Seymour vs. No. 5 Champaign Centennial, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 28

Championship — Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 6 p.m.

———

IHSA Class 2A State Series

All times Central

St. Joseph-Ogden Regional

Monday, Oct. 25

Match 1 — No. 7 Westville vs. No. 8 Hoopeston Area, 5:30 p.m.

Match 2 — No. 6 Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. No. 11 Oakwood, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Match 3 — No. 2 Decatur St. Teresa vs. Match 1 winner, 5:30 p.m.

Match 4 — No. 3 St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Match 2 winner, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 28

Championship — Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 6 p.m.

———

IHSA Class 1A State Series

All times Central

Salt Fork Regional

Monday, Oct. 25

Match 1 — No. 9 Fisher vs. No. 10 Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Match 2 — No. 4 Armstrong-Potomac vs. No. 15 Schlarman Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Match 3 — No. 5 Salt Fork vs. No. 12 Urbana University High, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 27

Match 4 — No. 1 Champaign St. Thomas More vs. Match 1 winner, 5:30 p.m.

Match 5 — Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 28

Championship — Match 4 winner vs. Match 5 winner, 6 p.m.

