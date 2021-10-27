PREP FOOTBALL

IHSA Class 3A State Series

All times Central

Southern Bracket

Game 1 — No. 16 Newton (5-4) at No. 1 Tolono Unity (9-0), 2 p.m., Saturday

Game 2 — No. 9 Eureka (6-3) at No. 8 Paxton-Buckley-Loda (6-3), 1 p.m., Saturday

Game 3 — No. 13 Beardstown (5-4) at No. 4 Williamsville (8-1), 2 p.m., Saturday

Game 4 — No. 12 Hoopeston Area (5-4) at No. 5 Fairfield (8-1), 2 p.m., Saturday

Game 5 — No. 15 St. Joseph-Ogden (5-4) at No. 2 Mt. Carmel (9-0), 2:30 p.m., Saturday

Game 6 — No. 10 DuQuoin (5-4) at No. 7 Carlinville (7-2), 2 p.m., Saturday

Game 7 — No. 14 Piasa Southwestern (5-4) at No. 3 Benton (9-0), 2 p.m., Saturday

Game 8 — No. 11 Greenville (5-4) at No. 6 Monticello (7-2), 2 p.m., Saturday

———

IHSA Class 2A State Series

All times Central

Southern Bracket

Game 1 — No. 16 Flora (5-4) at No. 1 Decatur St. Teresa (9-0), 2 p.m., Saturday

Game 2 — No. 9 Chester (7-2) at No. 8 Vandalia (7-2), 2 p.m., Saturday

Game 3 — No. 13 Carmi-White County (6-3) at No. 4 Breese Mater Dei (9-0), 7:15 p.m., Friday

Game 4 — No. 12 Lawrenceville (6-3) at No. 5 Johnston City (8-1), 1 p.m., Saturday

Game 5 — No. 15 Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond (5-4) at No. 2 Pana (9-0), 7 p.m., Friday

Game 6 — No. 10 Westville (7-2) at No. 7 Maroa-Forsyth (7-2), 1 p.m. Saturday

Game 7 — No. 14 Virden North Mac (5-4) at No. 3 Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (9-0), 1 p.m. Saturday

Game 8 — No. 11 Mendon Unity (6-3) at No. 6 Nashville (8-1), 2 p.m., Saturday

———

IHSA Class 1A State Series

All times Central

Southern Bracket

Game 1 — No. 16 Villa Grove (5-4) at No. 1 Camp Point Central (8-1), 2 p.m., Saturday

Game 2 — No. 9 Moweaqua Central A&M (6-3) at No. 8 Nokomis (7-2), 5 p.m., Saturday

Game 3 — No. 13 Mt. Sterling Brown County (5-4) at No. 4 Toledo Cumberland (8-1), 2 p.m., Saturday

Game 4 — No. 12 Winchester West Central (6-3) at No. 5 Arcola (7-2), 2 p.m., Saturday

Game 5 — No. 15 Shelbyville (5-4) at No. 2 Carrollton (8-1), 1 p.m., Saturday

Game 6 — No. 10 Salt Fork (6-3) at No. 7 Greenfield-Northwestern (7-2), 1 p.m., Saturday

Game 7 — No. 14 Macon Meridian (5-4) at No. 3 Athens (8-1), 1 p.m., Saturday

Game 8 — No. 11 Casey-Westfield (6-3) at No. 6 Sesser-Valier (7-2), 2 p.m., Saturday

———

IHSAA Class 2A State Series

All times Eastern

Sectional 37

Friday, Oct. 22

Game 1 — Lafayette Central Catholic 53, South Vermillion 20 

Game 2 — Southmont 21, Cascade 7 

Game 3 — Monrovia 34, North Putnam 15 

Game 4 — Speedway 41, Seeger 12

Friday, Oct. 29

Game 5 — Lafayette Central Catholic at Southmont, 7 p.m.

Game 6 — Monrovia at Speedway, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 5

Championship — Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

———

IHSAA Class A State Series

All times Eastern

Sectional 45

Friday, Oct. 22

Game 1 — Parke Heritage 52, Attica 18 

Game 2 — South Putnam 24, North Vermillion 18 

Game 3 — Covington 46, Fountain Central 6 

Game 4 — Riverton Parke 54, Cloverdale 6 

Friday, Oct. 29

Game 5 — South Putnam at Parke Heritage, 7 p.m.

Game 6 — Covington at Riverton Parke, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 5

Championship — Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner

———

PREP BOYS SOCCER

IHSA Class 2A State Series

All times Central

Urbana Regional

Friday, Oct. 15

Match 1 — Danville 5, Rantoul 2

Tuesday, Oct. 19

Match 2 — Urbana 6, Danville 0

Match 3 — Champaign Central 2, Champaign Centennial 0

Friday, Oct. 22

Championship — Urbana 3, Champaign Central 0

———

PREP VOLLEYBALL

IHSA Class 3A State Series

All times Central

Mahomet-Seymour Regional

Monday, Oct. 25

Match 1 — Urbana 2, Danville 1 (25-13, 26-28, 25-19)

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Match 2 — Normal University High 2, No. 8 Urbana 0 (25-7, 25-10)

Match 3 — Mahomet-Seymour 2, Champaign Centennial 0 (25-15, 25-12)

Thursday, Oct. 28

Championship — No. 2 Normal University High vs. No. 3 Mahomet-Seymour, 6 p.m.

———

IHSA Class 2A State Series

All times Central

St. Joseph-Ogden Regional

Monday, Oct. 25

Match 1 — Hoopeston Area 2, Westville 0 (25-19, 25-21)

Match 2 — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 2, Oakwood 0 (25-12, 25-13)

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Match 3 — Decatur St. Teresa 2 Hoopeston Area 0 (25-16, 25-9)

Match 4 — St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 0, (25-14, 25-16)

Thursday, Oct. 28

Championship — No. 2 Decatur St. Teresa vs. No. 3 St. Joseph-Ogden 6 p.m.

———

IHSA Class 1A State Series

All times Central

Salt Fork Regional

Monday, Oct. 25

Match 1 — Georgetown-Ridge Farm 2, Fisher 0 (25-16, 25-21)

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Match 2 —  Armstrong-Potomac 2, Schlarman Academy 0 (25-16, 25-9)

Match 3 — Salt Fork 2, Urbana University High 0 (25-10, 25-3)

Wednesday, Oct. 27

Match 4 — Champaign St. Thomas More 2, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0 (25-9, 25-16)

Match 5 — Salt Fork 2, Armstrong-Potomac 1 (25-21, 21-25, 25-14)

Thursday, Oct. 28

Championship — No. 1 Champaign St. Thomas More vs. No. 5 Salt Fork 6 p.m.

