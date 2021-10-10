PREP FOOTBALL
IHSAA Class 2A State Series
All times Eastern
Sectional 37
Friday, Oct. 22
Game 1 — South Vermillion at Lafayette Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Game 2 — Southmont at Cascade, 7 p.m.
Game 3 — Monrovia at North Putnam, 7 p.m.
Game 4 — Speedway at Seeger, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 29
Game 5 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
Game 6 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
Friday, Nov. 5
Championship — Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner
———
IHSAA Class A State Series
All times Eastern
Sectional 45
Friday, Oct. 22
Game 1 — Parke Heritage at Attica, 7 p.m.
Game 2 — North Vermillion at South Putnam, 7 p.m.
Game 3 — Fountain Central at Covington, 7 p.m.
Game 4 — Riverton Parke at Cloverdale, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 29
Game 5 — Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
Game 6 — Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner
Friday, Nov. 5
Championship — Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner
———
PREP BOYS SOCCER
IHSA Class 2A State Series
All times Central
Urbana Regional
Friday, Oct. 15
Match 1 — No. 9 Rantoul at No. 8 Danville, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 19
Match 2 — No. 1 Urbana vs. Match 1 winner, 5 p.m.
Match 3 — No. 4 Champaign Central vs. No. 6 Champaign Centennial, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 22
Championship — Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 5 p.m.
———
IHSA Class 1A State Series
All times Central
Champaign St. Thomas More Regional
Saturday, Oct. 9
Match 1 — Oakwood/Salt Fork 7, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Westville 1
Match 2 — St. Joseph-Ogden 8, Tolono Unity 0
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Match 3 — No. 1 Champaign St. Thomas More vs. No. 6 Oakwood/Salt Fork, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 13
Match 4 — No. 4 Monticello vs. No. 5 St. Joseph-Ogden, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 15
Championship — Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 4:30 p.m.
———
Fisher Regional
Friday, Oct. 8
Match 1 — Schlarman Academy 2, Blue Ridge 1
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Match 2 — No. 2 Urbana University High vs. No. 10 Schlarman Academy, 4 p.m.
Match 3 — No. 3 Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley vs. No. 7 Argenta-Oreana, 6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 15
Championship — Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 4:30 p.m.
———
Iroquois West Regional
Friday, Oct. 8
Match 1 — Iroquois West 4, Clifton Central 3
Saturday, Oct. 9
Match 2 — Hoopeston Area 9, Watseka 0
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Match 3 — No. 1 Bloomington Central Catholic vs. No. 7 Iroquois West, 4 p.m.
Match 4 — No. 4 St. Anne vs. No. 5 Hoopeston Area, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 16
Championship — Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 10 a.m.
———
Normal University High Regional
Saturday, Oct. 9
Match 1 — No. 10 Stanford Olympia at No. 8 Normal Calvary Christian Academy
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Match 2 — No. 2 Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Academy vs. Match 1 winner, 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 13
Match 3 — No. 3 Normal University High vs. No. 6 Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 16
Championship — Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 11 a.m.
———
IHSAA Class 1A State Series
All times Eastern
Cascade Sectional
Monday, Oct. 4
Match 1 — Covington 5, Indiana Math & Science 1
Match 2 — Cascade 1, North Putnam 0
Wednesday, Oct. 6
Match 3 — Cascade 3, Covington 0
Match 4 — Bethesda Christian 2, Riverside 0
Saturday, Oct. 9
Championship — Cascade 2, Bethesda Christian 1
———
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
IHSAA Class 1A State Series
All times Eastern
Southmont Sectional
Tuesday, Oct. 5
Match 1 — Cascade 3, Southmont 0
Wednesday, Oct. 6
Match 2 — Covington 3, South Vermillion 0
Match 3 — North Putnam 4, Monrovia 3
Thursday, Oct. 7
Match 4 — Cascade 2, Traders Point Christian 0
Match 5 — Covington 1, North Putnam 0
Saturday, Oct. 9
Championship — Cascade 3, Covington 0
———
PREP BOYS TENNIS
IHSAA State Series
All times Eastern
Fountain Central Sectional
Wednesday, Sept. 29
Match 1 — Benton Central 4, Fountain Central 1
Thursday, Sept. 30
Match 2 — Seeger 5, Attica 0
Match 3 — Covington 3, Benton Central 2
Friday, Oct. 1
Championship — Covington 5, Seeger 0
———
Crawfordsville Regional
Tuesday, Oct. 5
Match 1 — Northview 4, Parke Heritage 1
Match 2 — Covington 3, Terre Haute South 2
Thursday, Oct. 7
Championship — Covington 4, Northview 1
———
Center Grove Semi-State
Saturday, Oct. 9
Championship — Covington 3, Rushville 2
———
State Finals
Friday, Oct. 15
Match 1 — Munster vs. Columbus North, noon at Carmel
Match 2 — Carmel vs. North Central, noon at Carmel
Match 3 — Covington vs. Zionsville, noon at Center Grove
Match 4 — Westview vs. Jasper, noon at Center Grove
Saturday, Oct. 16
At Carmel
Match 5 — Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, 10 a.m.
Match 6 — Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 10 a.m.
Championship — Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, 2 p.m.
———
PREP VOLLEYBALL
IHSA Class 3A State Series
All times Central
Mahomet-Seymour Regional
Monday, Oct. 25
Match 1 — No. 8 Urbana vs. No. 9 Danville, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 26
Match 2 — No. 2 Normal University High vs. Match 1 winner, 5:30 p.m.
Match 3 — No. 3 Mahomet-Seymour vs. No. 5 Champaign Centennial, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 28
Championship — Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 6 p.m.
———
IHSA Class 2A State Series
All times Central
St. Joseph-Ogden Regional
Monday, Oct. 25
Match 1 — No. 7 Westville vs. No. 8 Hoopeston Area, 5:30 p.m.
Match 2 — No. 6 Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. No. 11 Oakwood, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 26
Match 3 — No. 2 Decatur St. Teresa vs. Match 1 winner, 5:30 p.m.
Match 4 — No. 3 St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Match 2 winner, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 28
Championship — Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 6 p.m.
———
IHSA Class 1A State Series
All times Central
Salt Fork Regional
Monday, Oct. 25
Match 1 — No. 9 Fisher vs. No. 10 Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 26
Match 2 — No. 4 Armstrong-Potomac vs. No. 15 Schlarman Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Match 3 — No. 5 Salt Fork vs. No. 12 Urbana University High, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 27
Match 4 — No. 1 Champaign St. Thomas More vs. Match 1 winner, 5:30 p.m.
Match 5 — Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 28
Championship — Match 4 winner vs. Match 5 winner, 6 p.m.
———
IHSAA Class 2A State Series
All times Eastern
Rossville Sectional
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Match 1 — Lewis Cass vs. Rossville, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 14
Match 2 — Clinton Prairie vs. Seeger, 6 p.m.
Match 3 — Carroll vs. Delphi, 7:30 pm.
Saturday, Oct. 16
Match 4 — Fountain Central vs. Match 1 winner, 11 a.m.
Match 5 — Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 12:30 p.m.
Championship — Match 4 winner vs. Match 5 winner, 7 p.m.
———
IHSAA Class 1A State Series
All times Eastern
Covington Sectional
Thursday, Oct. 14
Match 1 — Lafayette Central Catholic vs. Covington, 6 p.m.
Match 2 — Bethesda Christian vs. Traders Point Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 16
Match 3 — North Vermillion vs. Match 1 winner, 11 a.m.
Match 4 — Attica vs. Match 2 winner, 12:30 p.m.
Championship — Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.