PREP FOOTBALL
IHSA Class 3A State Series
All times Central
Southern Bracket
Game 1 — No. 16 Newton (5-4) at No. 1 Tolono Unity (9-0)
Game 2 — No. 9 Eureka (6-3) at No. 8 Paxton-Buckley-Loda (6-3)
Game 3 — No. 13 Beardstown (5-4) at No. 4 Williamsville (8-1)
Game 4 — No. 12 Hoopeston Area (5-4) at No. 5 Fairfield (8-1)
Game 5 — No. 15 St. Joseph-Ogden (5-4) at No. 2 Mt. Carmel (9-0)
Game 6 — No. 10 DuQuoin (5-4) at No. 7 Carlinville (7-2)
Game 7 — No. 14 Piasa Southwestern (5-4) at No. 3 Benton (9-0)
Game 8 — No. 11 Greenville (5-4) at No. 6 Monticello (7-2)
———
IHSA Class 2A State Series
All times Central
Southern Bracket
Game 1 — No. 16 Flora (5-4) at No. 1 Decatur St. Teresa (9-0)
Game 2 — No. 9 Chester (7-2) at No. 8 Vandalia (7-2)
Game 3 — No. 13 Carmi-White County (6-3) at No. 4 Breese Mater Dei (9-0)
Game 4 — No. 12 Lawrenceville (6-3) at No. 5 Johnston City (8-1)
Game 5 — No. 15 Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond (5-4) at No. 2 Pana (9-0)
Game 6 — No. 10 Westville (7-2) at No. 7 Maroa-Forsyth (7-2), 1 p.m. Saturday
Game 7 — No. 14 Virden North Mac (5-4) at No. 3 Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (9-0), 1 p.m. Saturday
Game 8 — No. 11 Menton Unity (6-3) at No. 6 Nashville (8-1)
———
IHSA Class 1A State Series
All times Central
Southern Bracket
Game 1 — No. 16 Villa Grove (5-4) at No. 1 Camp Point Central (8-1)
Game 2 — No. 9 Moweaqua Central A&M (6-3) at No. 8 Nokomis (7-2)
Game 3 — No. 13 Mt. Sterling Brown County (5-4) at No. 4 Toledo Cumberland (8-1)
Game 4 — No. 12 Winchester West Central (6-3) at No. 5 Arcola (7-2)
Game 5 — No. 15 Shelbyville (5-4) at No. 2 Carrollton (8-1)
Game 6 — No. 10 Salt Fork (6-3) at No. 7 Greenfield-Northwestern (7-2)
Game 7 — No. 14 Macon Meridian (5-4) at No. 3 Athens (8-1)
Game 8 — No. 11 Casey-Westfield (6-3) at No. 6 Sesser-Valier (7-2)
———
IHSAA Class 2A State Series
All times Eastern
Sectional 37
Friday, Oct. 22
Game 1 — Lafayette Central Catholic 53, South Vermillion 20
Game 2 — Southmont 21, Cascade 7
Game 3 — Monrovia 34, North Putnam 15
Game 4 — Speedway 41, Seeger 12
Friday, Oct. 29
Game 5 — Lafayette Central Catholic at Southmont, 7 p.m.
Game 6 — Monrovia at Speedway, 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 5
Championship — Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner
———
IHSAA Class A State Series
All times Eastern
Sectional 45
Friday, Oct. 22
Game 1 — Parke Heritage 52, Attica 18
Game 2 — South Putnam 24, North Vermillion 18
Game 3 — Covington 46, Fountain Central 6
Game 4 — Riverton Parke 54, Cloverdale 6
Friday, Oct. 29
Game 5 — South Putnam at Parke Heritage, 7 p.m.
Game 6 — Covington at Riverton Parke, 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 5
Championship — Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner
———
PREP BOYS SOCCER
IHSA Class 2A State Series
All times Central
Urbana Regional
Friday, Oct. 15
Match 1 — Danville 5, Rantoul 2
Tuesday, Oct. 19
Match 2 — Urbana 6, Danville 0
Match 3 — Champaign Central 2, Champaign Centennial 0
Friday, Oct. 22
Championship — Urbana 3, Champaign Central 0
———
PREP VOLLEYBALL
IHSA Class 3A State Series
All times Central
Mahomet-Seymour Regional
Monday, Oct. 25
Match 1 — No. 8 Urbana vs. No. 9 Danville, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 26
Match 2 — No. 2 Normal University High vs. Match 1 winner, 5:30 p.m.
Match 3 — No. 3 Mahomet-Seymour vs. No. 5 Champaign Centennial, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 28
Championship — Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 6 p.m.
———
IHSA Class 2A State Series
All times Central
St. Joseph-Ogden Regional
Monday, Oct. 25
Match 1 — No. 7 Westville vs. No. 8 Hoopeston Area, 5:30 p.m.
Match 2 — No. 6 Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. No. 11 Oakwood, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 26
Match 3 — No. 2 Decatur St. Teresa vs. Match 1 winner, 5:30 p.m.
Match 4 — No. 3 St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Match 2 winner, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 28
Championship — Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 6 p.m.
———
IHSA Class 1A State Series
All times Central
Salt Fork Regional
Monday, Oct. 25
Match 1 — No. 9 Fisher vs. No. 10 Georgetown-Ridge Farm, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 26
Match 2 — No. 4 Armstrong-Potomac vs. No. 15 Schlarman Academy, 5:30 p.m.
Match 3 — No. 5 Salt Fork vs. No. 12 Urbana University High, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 27
Match 4 — No. 1 Champaign St. Thomas More vs. Match 1 winner, 5:30 p.m.
Match 5 — Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 28
Championship — Match 4 winner vs. Match 5 winner, 6 p.m.
