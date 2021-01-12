WEST LEBANON, Ind. — The North Vermillion wrestling team faced off against North Montgomery and host Seeger on the road.
The Falcons lost to North Montgomery 42-21 and to Seeger 60-22.
Against North Montgomery, Tony Tucker (160 pounds) won by pin, while Josh Latoz (170) won by decision and Wyatt Walters and Bruce Rossiter (152) each had forfeits.
Walters, Rossiter and Aiden Hinchee (182) won by pin against Seeger while Latoz won by decision.
The Falcons will travel to Fountain Central on Saturday for the Wabash River Conference Tournament.
