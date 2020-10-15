CAYUGA, Ind. — A move to its home gym gave the North Vermillion volleyball team a familiar place to start postseason action on Thursday.
But the Falcons could not make the most of it, losing to Traders Point Christian 25-20, 25-14, 25-20 in an IHSAA Class 1A sectional.
Megan Davis had 11 kills for North Vermillion, while Oliva Pearman had 10 kills.
Traders Point Christian moves on to Saturday's action in semifinal action against Attica at 11 a.m. EST. In the other semifinal, Covington will take on Bethesda Christian at 1:30 p.m. EST. The winners will play each other in the championship match at 7 p.m. EST.
