VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The North Vermillion girls basketball team took Fountain Central's best shot in the first half of Thursday's game.
But the Falcons hit back harder in the second.
Down 32-20 at halftime, North Vermillion outscored the Mustangs 30-9 to get a 50-41 victory.
Ava Martin led the Falcons with 21 points, while McKenzie Crowder had 15 points and Cami Pearman added eight points.
Dakota Borman had 16 points for Fountain Central, while Jerzi Hershberger had 14 and Larissa Bowers added 10 with nine rebounds. Borman and Marley Massey combined for 10 steals.
North Vermillion is 3-4 and 1-2 in the Wabash River Conference and will host Dugger Union on Saturday. Fountain Central will take on Seeger on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.