CAYUGA, Ind. — After a slow first half, the North Vermillion girls basketball team poured on the offense in the second half.
Up 14-8 at halftime, the Falcons scored 35 points with 23 in the third quarter, in a 49-36 win over Riverton Parke on Thursday in Wabash River Conference action.
Cami Pearman had 18 points to lead North Vermillion, while McKenzie Crowder had 13 points, Braxtyn Dunham had 10 points and Ava Martin and Callie Naylor each added for points.
The Falcons are 6-5 overall and 2-2 in the WRC and will play Faith Christian on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.