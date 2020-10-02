ROCKVILLE, Ind. — For years, the North Vermillion football team always had an answer for Parke Heritage.
But on Friday, the Falcons could not find any.
After only being down 35-21 at halftime, the Falcons were outscored 28-7 in the second half to lose to the Wolves 63-28.
North Vermillion took an early 7-0 lead, but Parke Heritage would score twice to end the quarter up 14-7.
Evan Naylor ran for 22-yard score in the second quarter to tie things up at 14-14, but the Wolves would score three touchdowns in a row before Landon Naylor caught a 20-yard scoring pass with under a minute left in the first half.
In the second half, the Wolves would pull away with 14 points in the third quarter and seven in the fourth before the Falcons scored on a 56-yard run with six minutes left.
Parke Heritage scored later to end the scoring and get the program's first win against North Vermillion ever.
The Falcons are now 1-6 and will face Fountain Central next week. The Mustangs lost to South Vermillion on Friday 47-0 and are 0-5 for the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.