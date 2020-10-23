ATTICA, Ind. — With only 14 players available, the Attica football team rallied back and would defeat North Vermillion 30-28.

The Red Ramblers were down 12-0 to start the game, and down 26-24 to enter the fourth quarter, but they found a way to get a victory and give the Falcons its first loss after a six-game sectional winning streak.

Jeremiah Ziebart ran for 246 yards and two touchdowns for the Falcons in the loss and North Vermillion ends the season at 1-9 overall.

Attica is 5-2 and will face either South Putnam or Fountain Central, who moved their game to Saturday.

Tags

Recommended for you