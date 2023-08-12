CAYUGA, Ind. — In the last three years, the North Vermilion football team has seen nothing but improvement.
Going from 1-9 in 2020 to 5-5 in 2021 and 6-5 last season, the Falcons are ready for more.
“It was hard to get back to 5-5 and we took the next step last year to get back into the winning season territory,” North Vermillion head coach Brian Crabtree said. “The guys who were on that team would like to take a step forward and win trophies again, but that’s to be seen. There are pieces that we don’t know about.”
Some of those guys that want to take that step include seniors like Jerome White and Cody Tryon. White passed and ran for over 1,000 yards with 11 passing and 20 rushing touchdowns, while Tryon had 638 yards and nine scores.
“I got some seniors on the team that had played a lot in three years and they have seen a lot,” Crabtree said. “Jerome and Cody have been those guys for us, but we have four seniors on the offensive line. It is a class that has put their time in and put themselves in a position to be successful.”
But Crabtree said there are more seniors who are ready to break out this season.
“Aiden Hinchee on the offensive and defensive line has been a game-night guy for us for a long time. Landon Baker is another one. We have guys like Wyatt Walters and Eli Peaslee who were getting reps in the backfield and a freshman and those guys are seniors now.”
Crabtree’s underclassmen also has had a lot of experience the past few seasons.
“A guy that came on late for us was Andrew Botner,” Crabtree said. “Cody got banged up late in the season and Andrew stepped up and filled that role and that took a lot off of Cody’s shoulders. Seeing them on the field together has been good and it is a 1-2 combination.
“We do have Andre Buchhaas, who is a sophomore and has gotten reps for us on the line, Ian Griffin is a sophomore and has gotten reps at linebacker and Shawn Martin has been getting reps in the defensive backfield. So there are some guys that are sophomores that have put themselves in position to play Friday nights. We have had to play sophomores more than we usually had and we are junior-dominated at this point and that is where we need to be.”
The Falcons start the season on the road for the first two weeks of the season. North Vermillion will play North Central (Farmersburg) in week one and make a trip across the Indiana state line to face Paris.
“We picked up the game at Paris. They have had a solid program the last three or four years and has either made the playoffs or gotten close,” Crabtree said. “It is going to be two challenging road games to start and we are prepared for that. The kids have bought into the mentality that we are happy we are going on the road to start the season.
When the Wabash River Conference season starts with Covington, Crabtree will see a coach like Covington’s Justin Wheeler, who was playing for the Trojans years before.
“I have a lot of guys on my staff that played for me at North Vermillion, but you are starting to see guys who are coming back to their programs and putting their stamp on it,” Crabtree said. “It will be interesting to see how they deal with the transition.”
