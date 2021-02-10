CAYUGA, Ind. – Two win-hungry teams faced each other on Tuesday night when North Vermillion hosted the Attica Red Ramblers in boys’ basketball.
Both teams came into the game with a record of 0-11, so one squad was going to walk away with their first victory of the season.
In the end, it was the Falcons who came away with a 48-34 win.
Both teams have seen their chances for a good record this year be gutted by injury and illness.
The Falcons have been without their two most experienced players for much of the year meaning they have been primary playing JV players against opponents’ varsities.
Attica has repeatedly lost players or playing time due to Covid-19 including two players of their squad who were placed under quarantine just hours before the game with North Vermillion.
Both teams have competed with good effort all season, but with the lack of players, they simply could not pick up a win when they were so short-handed.
Going into the game with Attica, North Vermillion head coach Cody Wright said his team had been shooting poorly all season and he said he wondered what they could do if they ever played a game shooting a good percentage.
He found out on Tuesday as his team shot well from the outside, the inside and in between including making seven three-pointers.
The game started slowly with neither team scoring in over two minutes until a Jackson Davis trey for Attica put the team up 3-0.
Thirty seconds later, Atticus Blank came right back with one of his own to tie the contest.
Davis made two more baskets for a 7-3 Rambler lead, but Blank fed Jerome White for a trey and then Dalton Thomas hit Landon Naylor for another triple for a 9-7 lead.
Naylor would score again, right before the end of the quarter for to put the Falcons up 11-7.
Quarter two saw the offenses slow down, but Attica slowly clawed there way back to tie the contest at 13-13 on three baskets by Zack Black.
Thomas then passed to Blank for another trey, one the put the Falcons ahead to stay.
A pair of free throws and a three-pointer by Naylor gave North Vermillion a 21-13 lead at the halftime intermission.
Attica head coach Bruce Patton gave the Falcons credit for hitting shots and then noted, “but we didn’t.”
Naylor opened the third quarter with a short jumper that gave the hosts a ten-point lead at 23-13, but then Attica made a 7-0 spurt on a lay-up, a runner and a trey to pull within three with 3:35 left in the period.
Blank made a short jumper to end the run and then Noah Scott hit back-to-back treys to restore the double-digit lead.
“I thought those threes were the key to the game,” Wright said. “He [Scott] has been one of our best shooters in practice all season, so I hope that making these in the game gives him some confidence going forward.”
A late basket by Brandte Gayler made the score 31-22 after three quarters.
Scott made another basket to open the fourth quarter and the Falcons followed it up with a pair of baskets from Thomas to take a 37-22 lead.
Attica got back on the scoreboard two minutes into the final period with a free throw by Gayler and then North Vermillion went into a four-corner spread, something they were not used to being able to do.
“I think we’ve had the lead going into the fourth quarter only three times in 36 games I’ve coached here,” Wright said. “We had eight turnovers in that period tonight, but we kept the lead and won.”
The game concluded with both teams going to the line and trading free throws to make the final score 48-34 in favor of the Falcons.
Patton spoke highly about the effort of his shorthanded team, saying, “I had five guys play 32 minutes and they gave me everything they had. We just couldn’t make enough baskets.”
For Wright, the outcome makes him positive about the future.
“We average 33 points a game and we scored 48 tonight,” he explained. “We’ve got some winnable games ahead of us, so if we gained confidence from tonight, I’m looking forward to them.”
Greg Flint is a freelance writer/photographer for the Commercial-News. He can be reached at: gfphoto@gfphoto web.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.