MONTEZUMA, Ind. — The Riverton Parke baseball team won the 1A Sectional 53 baseball title on their own field by first defeating Covington in the semifinal and then taking down North Vermillion in the championship game.
It was the tenth sectional title for the Panthers and their second in a row.
Covington reached the semifinal by defeating Attica on Tuesday night and the Trojans felt they were entering the contest on a roll having won three of their last five games.
North Vermillion reached the semifinals against Faith Christian thanks to the draw and the Falcons took advantage of the situation.
In the bottom of the first against the Eagles, the Falcons sent all nine of their batters – their entire active team – to the plate where they scored four runs on an error, two walks and singles by Wyatt Walters, Aiden Hinchee and Cameron Cheuvront.
The team added an addition run in the third on a walk, a sacrifice and an error to lead 5-0.
Three consecutive wild pitches by the Falcons allowed the Faith Christian to pick up three runs in the fourth and an error let the Eagles add another in the fifth for a 5-4 score.
North Vermillion made the final score 6-4 in the bottom of the inning with a run off a walk, and infield single and a sacrifice fly to advance to the championship game.
Maris Clark, the Falcon head coach, said his team had chances to add some additional runs later in the game, but that while they could not score them, their defense kept the Eagles off the board for the win.
Covington faced off with their hosts in game two of the day and Riverton Parke jumped into an early lead.
The first batter sent a pitch over the left field fence for a home run and the Panthers added three more to be up 4-0 before the Trojans came to the plate.
It took Riverton Parke pitcher Derek Lebron only nine pitches to strike out the side against the Trojans in the bottom of the inning.
The junior hurler would go on to strike out 11 more Covington batters in the game in what he called his best game of the season.
“I wasn’t doing anything special,” Lebron explained. “I just threw first pitch strikes to try to get ahead of the batter and then tried to spot my curve where I could.”
His pitching was successful as he came close to a perfect game, seeing it spoiled by a fluke hop on a hit by Trace Hammer that took so long to come down that the Trojan runner beat the throw to first.
Hammer was replaced with a courtesy runner who tried to steal on the next pitch and was cut down by a strong throw from catcher Pierson Barnes.
For the rest of the game, the Covington batters would return to the dugout after guessing wrong on the choice of what pitch – fast ball or curve – they would see as Lebron faced the minimum 21 Trojans in a 9-0 win.
“They hit the ball and we didn’t” was how Trojan head coach Scott Holycross described the game. “We’re a young team while we thought we were ready, we weren’t.”
The championship game started much the same for the Falcons as the semifinal had for the Trojans as Riverton Parke pitcher CJ O’Dell struck out the side in top of the first.
In the bottom half of the inning, the Panthers sent six runs across the plate despite Falcon freshman pitcher Jerome White throwing well according to Clark.
The Falcons got their lone hit of the game in the second, a single to center by White, but he was cut down trying to steal second.
Riverton Parke added two runs in the second and two more in the third to set up the 10-run rule that kicked in when the Falcons could not score in the ensuing two innings in a 10-0 final.
“We knew what we were getting into,” Clark said. “They’ve got a bunch of juniors and we’ve got freshmen just learning the game.”
Asked the biggest improvement for his squad this season, Clark responded, “We started coming together as a baseball team. At the start of the season, we were just a collection of athletes, but over time we became a team.”
