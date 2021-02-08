ATTICA, Ind. — The North Vermillion girls basketball had a tough hill to climb at the start of Saturday's IHSAA Class 1A sectional game and could not get over the hump as they lost to Clinton Central 62-38.
The Falcons saw themselves down 23-3 at the end of the first quarter and spent the rest of the game behind Clinton Central.
"We came out and in the first five possessions, we turned the ball over four times. So we didn't even get a shot up," North Vermillion coach Mark Switzer said. "Clinton Central shot the lights out, I think they made almost every 3-pointer they took. They hit five 3's in the first quarter, so our slow start did us in because we cut the game to 12 twice, but we could not get any closer to that."
Cami Pearman had 13 points to lead North Vermillion, while McKenzie Crowder had 10 points, Callie Naylor had six, Braxtyn Dunham had five and Ava Martin added four points.
Switzer said that while shooting was a problem on Saturday, it may have just been the fatigue of playing two tough games early in the week before Saturday that may have cost them.
"We played Covington on Tuesday, and while the score was what it was, it was a physical game. On Friday, we played Faith Christian and we knew it would be a physical game as well," Switzer said. "I think that played into the game as well because we were beat up. Defensively, we were not getting out to the players and they were getting those looks and getting every shot in.
Samantha Adams had 17 points to lead Clinton Central, while Sara Parkison had 14, Kendall Davidson had 12 and Allison Robbins added 10 points.
The Falcons end the season at 15-7 and only lose Crowder, a four-year starter for the team.
She has started for us since freshman year and she has been our leading scorer for those four years, so we are going to miss that quite a bit. After we graduated three seniors last year, we had McKenzie and Ava Martin only come back having experience. It was like starting over but we had the nucleus of a guard and a post that was critical to our success.
Martin will return, along with three other starters and young players that had a chance to play this season.
"Callie Naylor really developed in assists and she was a leader on the team, Braxtyn Dunham was a freshman that started and really grew up this year and hit big shots in the tournament and she can run the point for us," Switzer said. "Cami leads us in rebounding and our second or third leading scorer and she just improved so much.
"Lauren Ellis is doing well and coming along and understanding what I want as a coach. She is very effective and she looks to score. Olivia Pearman plays underneath the basket and she is trying to stick from what I want to do and I think she will help us a lot."
