CLINTON, Ind. — The North Vermillion girls basketball team won its fourth straight game on Tuesday night, defeating South Vermillion 34-20 in a Wabash River Conference contest.
Senior McKenzie Crowder and junior Cami Pearman shared game-high scoring honors as they each finished with 11 points. Junior Ava Martin just missed double figures as she had 9 for the Falcons, who improved to 9-5 overall and 3-2 in the WRC.
Hannah Ping came off the bench to lead the Wildcats with 10 points.
North Vermillion travels to Covington on Thursday for a 6 p.m. (Eastern) contest with the Trojans.
