ATTICA, Ind. – In a rematch of three weeks ago, North Vermillion faced Attica in boys’ basketball and came away with a 44-35 win, this time in the Sectional 54 opener on the Red Ramblers’ home court.
With both teams feeling as if winning a sectional game would help offset an otherwise forgettable season – a season with players and games lost due to injury and Covid-19 restrictions – the effort and intensity was apparent from the start.
What was not as visible were results of those efforts.
North Vermillion got to the scoreboard first as Jeremiah Ziebart fed a pass inside to Atticus Blank for a lay-up and a few seconds later
Jerome White got the ball back for the Falcons and made it 4-0.
The game ground almost to a halt as both teams wanted to play at a slow pace, but neither could find the basket for almost four minutes despite aggressively attacking the basket.
John Britt made a driving lay-up to halve the Rambler deficit, but Ziebart swapped roles with Blank as the latter fed him the ball for a lay-up and a 6-2 lead on the way to an 8-3 score at the end of the quarter.
Defense provided the next points as Zeb Shonkwiler stole the ball for Attica and took it the length of the court for a lay-up, but he missed the and-one free throw.
On the night, had either team done well from the line, they could have pulled away and won, but it not be until late in the fourth quarter that many free throws would fall through the hoop.
It was a little over three minutes before anyone scored again and this time it was a lay-up by White for the Falcons, but he did hit the ensuing free throw for an 11-5 lead.
North Vermillion next missed two free throws, but Attica caught fire from outside.
Britt and Garrett Crowder hit back-to-back treys and then Antonio Jerkins made a pair from the line to put the Ramblers up two at 13-11.
The Falcons missed two of their next three free throws, but Landon Naylor drove hard to the basket to give North Vermillion a 14-13 lead going into the halftime intermission.
Attica opened the third quarter with a pair of baskets, a runner by Jackson Davis and a jumper by Zach Black.
White followed with a putback for the Falcons and a 17-16 score, but then the defenses took over again.
Both teams were aggressive in going after the basketball, but all they accomplished was to send their opponent to the charity stripe, a gift that several players spurned with only Davis making a pair for the Ramblers.
Attica made another run late in the third period, getting baskets from Shonkwiler, Davis and Britt to lead 25-16, but a late trey from Blank off a pass from Naylor made it 25-19 in favor of the hosts going into the fourth quarter.
“We could have faded right there,” Cody Wright, the Falcon coach said, “but we fought through it and got back into it.”
The start of the final period saw the Naylor make one of three free throws, but White fed Ziebart for a trey that pulled the Falcons within two.
The teams traded baskets in the next minute as both were able to penetrate into the paint, but then Cody Tryon made a trey for the visitors for a 28-27 lead only to see the Ramblers go back on top 30-28 on a three-pointer from Shonkwiler with just over four minutes left.
By this point, both teams were in foul trouble with several players having three fouls and the one-and-one available on any common foul.
Tryon, White and Naylor combined to make 5-of-6 free throws in the next minute to lead 33-30.
A Naylor basket upped the Falcons lead to five, but Britt made a trey for Attica to cut the margin to three with 2:50 left in the game.
The next foul put the Falcons into the double bonus and they would go on to use it to make 9-of-12 free throws in the remainder of the game against only 2-of-5 for Attica to win the contest 44-35.
“I thought we made enough free throws and got enough rebounds late to close out the game,” Wright said. “We told the team hustle and rebounding would win the night and it did.”
For Attica coach Bruce Patton, it was a rough ending to a season where he has to say good-bye to his seniors.
“I’ve coached them since sixth grade,” he said. “We’ve been like family for seven years, so it’s hard to see it end.”
With the win, North Vermillion advances to play Covington on Friday while Attica ends the season with a 2-17 record.
Greg Flint is a freelance writer/photographer for the Commercial-News.
