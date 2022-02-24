MAHOMET — In a season that started out with so much promise, the Danville Vikings saw it end with a 55-53 loss to the Mahomet-Seymour Bulldogs in Wednesday’s IHSA Class 3A regional semifinals.
Danville, which won six of eight to begin the year, lost 16 of its final 18 games to end the season with an 8-18 record.
And the loss to the Bulldogs had a very familiar feeling for the Vikings.
“It was the same little things, the same little lapses and Mahomet made us pay when they happened,’’ said Danville coach Durrell Robinson.
Mahomet-Seymour (16-14) had trailed by as much as 7 points (37-30) late in the third quarter, but the Bulldogs found a hole in the Vikings defense as they made 10-of-12 shots in the final 10 minutes.
“We came out ready to play, but in the fourth quarter, it was some of the small things that we always talk about — playing hard on defense and talking,’’ said Danville senior Martez Rhodes. “Unfortunately, it’s been like that all season for us.
“After Pontiac, we had some ups and downs in our games. We would either start out flat and finish strong or we would start out good and level out.’’
Wednesday’s game was definitely the latter.
The Vikings scored eight of the game’s first 10 points and Danville had the lead for most of the first three quarters.
For the seventh time since the Pontiac Holiday Tournament, the Vikings lost a game where they had the lead in the second half.
“It happened a couple times this year and we tried to learn our lessons from them,’’ said Danville senior JJ Miles. “I think it was in the back of our minds. We knew what we were capable of doing, but we just weren’t able to finish it.’’
Danville definitely had chances to extend its lead in the second half, but the Vikings missed 10 straight 3-point shots.
“I would say that 80 percent of them were good rhythm shots,’’ Robinson said. “We were penetrating and kicking it out for wide-open looks and we practice them every day.
“We just couldn’t make some in key moments.’’
Those missed shots were magnified as Mahomet-Seymour seemingly came down court and with perfect execution, made layup after layup.
Bulldogs junior forward Wyatt Bohm had five assists in the second half as 6-9 center Luke Koller and 6-3 forward Blake Walters combined for 20 second-half points.
“Our guys competed today, but it was the little things. Everything adds up at the end of the game,’’ Robinson said. “We had a couple of missed assignments and those possessions were the difference in the game.’’
Robinson noted that the Vikings had only one player (Rhodes) with any postseason experience and they started this season with only three players (Rhodes, O’Shawn Jones-Winslow and Jonathan Ireland) with any varsity basketball experience.
“We grew a lot this year,’’ Robinson said. “Despite our record, we were playing better at the end of the year and we played some high-quality teams. We just couldn’t get some of the wins that we needed.
“I’ve already told the guys that we have coming back next year, that our expectations are going to be different. We had a lot of guys that gained valuable varsity experience and we have some nice underclassmen coming up to the varsity level.’’
One of those key underclassmen figures to be freshman guard JaVaughn “Diddy” Robinson, who had a team-high 14 points and a game-high four steals for the Vikings.
“He stepped up and did this thing,’’ said Rhodes, who had 13 points and eight rebounds. “This is going to be his team moving forward.’’
Also returning for Danville will be Jones-Winslow, who had 13 points and six rebounds on Wednesday and Ireland as starters. The Vikings also got key contributions this season from juniors Jaivion Smith, Bryson Hinton Perez and Quentin Alblinger off the bench as freshman forward Terrell Dozier had a double-double game against LaSalette Academy.
