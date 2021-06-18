CHARLESTON — School records can be powerful motivation for an athlete.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin junior Eli Mojonnier can thank 2020 graduate Gabe Martinez for the extra incentive as it led to the IHSA Class 1A state title in the 800 meters.
"Gabe told me that I better get all three records,'' said Mojonnier, referring to the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meter races. "It was a little thing that we had going between us. Could I get all three in my junior year.''
Mojonnier easily got the 3,200 and 1,600 records and the only one left was the 800, which he finally got in a meet at Watseka. His time of 1 minute, 56.44 seconds was also good enough to put him among the top runners in Class 1A.
"I knew then that I had to run the 800 at state,'' Mojonnier said.
But, after a disappointing time (2:01.54) at the St. Joseph-Ogden Sectional, Mojonnier found himself in the second of three heats for the timed finals of the 800.
"It bothered me all week,'' Mojonnier said. "I was kicking myself every time I thought about it.
"I thought my best chance would be racing the fastest guys and outkicking them down the final 200.''
Instead, Mojonnier had to post his time and wait to see if it was good enough.
In his heat race, Mojonnier pulled away in the final 400 meters, but instead of letting up to soak in the adulation of the crowd at O'Brien Field, the junior sprinted harder to the finish line.
"I knew that I was going to win my heat, but I also knew that I was racing the clock,'' he said. "Once I started going, I knew I couldn't slow down.''
Good thing, he didn't.
Mojonnier's time of 1:57.33 wound up being the fastest on Thursday as Hayden Colclasure of Elgin Harvest Christian Academy won the third heat in a time of 1:57.76.
Colclasure, almost in disbelief, asked Mojonnier "did you beat me?"
Mojonnier wasn't sure.
"I heard people saying that I won, but it didn't register,'' Mojonnier said. "When he asked it, that's when it kicked in.''
In a normal year, Mojonnier and the rest of the 800-meter runners would have ran a preliminary race with the top-12 advancing to the finals, where the winner of that race would have been the state champion.
"I talked about winning from the second heat, but I didn't think it was possible,'' Mojonnier admitted.
The Blue Devil junior came back to ninth in the 1,600 with a time of 4:32.25.
Mojonnier wasn't the only Vermilion Valley Conference athlete to pull out a shocking result on Thursday.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman junior Karson Lewsander set a personal record by clearing 1.96 meters or 6 feet, 5.25 inches in the high jump, earning himself a second-place finish.
Lewsander admitted he surprised himself.
"I was hoping to clear 6-3 today and I ended up clearing 6-5. It's a huge PR,'' said the junior from Chrisman. "It was mindset, just thinking about it and being pumped up for it.''
He also credited his breakfast pizza from the Chrisman's Casey's.
"This is a big accomplishment, it's something that I've wanted to do since sixth grade and I finally accomplished it,'' said Lewsander, who admitted that he looked up to former Geo-RF/Chrisman high jumper Tyler Owen, who won the state title in 2016.
"I saw him work out when I was in junior high and elementary school, and I got motivated by him.''
Geo-RF teammate Jace Bina took 13th in the long jump, while Hoopeston Area senior Justin Jones was 11th in the 100 and 21st in the 200 and rounding out the Vermilion Valley Conference contingent was a 21st place finish for the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 3,200-meter relay team of Murphy McCool, Emerson Thorlton, Joshua Gernand and Ayden Ingram.
