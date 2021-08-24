HOOPESTON — This year’s Hoopeston Area/Armstrong-Potomac football team has something that teams from the last few seasons have not had.
Experience.
The Cornjerkers have a lot of returning players who have had experience, especially in the shortened season in spring, which coach Matthew Leskis said was very important.
“Even though it was a shortened year, it gave us a year of more maturity and another year of varsity and another year of being under the lights,” Leskis said. “Last year, we also played some JV games since we had a short schedule in varsity. We had eight or nine games, which was like a full varsity season. Now my seniors were not in this and some of my juniors didn’t play, but the lower classes and some juniors played and it gave them experience. We did pretty well on that and won three or four.”
The experienced players only include five seniors, which helps Leskis by not going over his plans with new players.
“We didn’t have a big senior class and not a big one this year, so we didn’t lose a lot and didn’t have to plug in 10 guys to replace seniors,” Leskis said. “The good thing is they know the offense, the defense and know the schemes. They are also in good shape because it was the spring and a few of our guys wrestled after that, so that helps. So we were not that out of shape and that looks good on that front. Our games were a lot closer and were losing by 10 or nine instead of 30 or 40. They are not wide-eyed and nervous now; they have been on the field which is a huge advantage. I am expecting big things.
The big things that Leskis expects from his top players include mostly seniors, but say the returning linemen can really make the difference.
“My quarterback (Anthony Zamora) started last year as a sophomore so that helps a lot and he is getting bigger and stronger,” Leskis said. “Abel Colunga was all-conference and all-county as a running back and he plays linebacker. Hunter Cannon is a junior and has started both ways since he was a freshman and he’s an athlete that can run, catch and throw. Jesus Avitia is probably one of our bigger returning linemen and he is experienced, so that’s key. If we keep our line intact and play as well as they practice together, we will be great.”
“I feel that we have a solid line-up skill wise. I feel that we can win a few more games that we have had in the past. I think we can get three, four or five wins and that would be great,” Colunga said. “We were a young group back then and we started working as a group starting last year and we started to have more connection with each other. Everyone is getting bigger and stronger and a lot of our players have had experience since they were freshmen, so we should be ready.”
As far as younger players, Leskis said the experience they have gained is the most important thing, but does mention junior Uly Garcia will an impact.
Uly played as a freshman, became a leader in the JV level and it translated into varsity,” Leskis said. “His leadership there helped him in the varsity level. He is a junior and that helped him. The experience was invaluable. It was getting those underclassmen getting experiences that the coaching staff can’t bring them that has helped more than anything.”
With the new Vermilion Valley Conference North Division, Leskis said playing a little closer to home against teams close to their level.
“The thing I like about it is that we know who we are going to play every year now,” Leskis said. “When I first came here, there were a few games against teams we had no business playing, like Class 3 or 4A schools. We would travel a long way and they would have more kids and they were bigger and it was tough to compete. I think it is a good setup because we are not traveling to Paris or Harvard or any place like that.”
The opening game is against Iroquois West, who HAAP lost to 32-0 in the 2019 season. Leskis and Colunga remember that and would like to get some payback.
“They are a team we would like revenge on. I have some guys who remember that and are still here,” Leskis said. “It is great to play someone that we have played before. It is a road game and we think they are ready. It seems like everything has gone so fast. These four days are critical because we need to get sharp and on point for Friday.”
“They have this big D-1 Illinois commit (Clayton Leonard) on the line and their run game is their whole game plan, but if we stop him, we can win,” Colunga said. “I feel with our connection, we can come out on top.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.