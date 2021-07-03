TILTON — It’s no secret that the Danville Post 210 Speakers like to play small ball.
On Friday afternoon at Gruber Park, the Speakers utilized their team speed with four bunt singles and eight stolen bases as Post 210 defeated Rantoul 11-1 and Sullivan (Ind.) 8-2 in the TB24 Tournament.
With the victories, Post 210 captures first place for the Tyler Brennan Pool of the seven-team tournament and the Speakers automatically advance to Sunday’s first semifinal at 10 a.m. against the runner-up from the Frank Atwood Pool to be determined.
Centerfielder Brady Howard had two of the four bunt singles for the Speakers on Friday to go along with a double and two walks.
“Brady is a kid at the beginning of the season told me, ‘I don’t bunt,’ And I told him that he would bunt as part of this team, because we are a small-ball type of an organization,’’ Post 210 manager Allan Shepherd said. “He has bought into and he is having a lot of success. Especially with his speed, the ability to lay down a bunt makes him a very dangerous weapon.’’
Howard, who basically missed all of his senior baseball season at Oakwood because of an football injury, is batting .350 this summer for Post 210 with .500 on-base percentage and he has scored six runs.
“Bunting is a big part of the game. We need to be able to do the small ball and the long ball,’’ Howard said. “When coach gives you the sign, you have to be able to execute.’’
So, does he like bunting?
“If it gets me on base, I’ll do it,’’ he said. “I will do whatever I can to help the team win.’’
Howard pointed out that bunt singles not only gets Post 210 baserunners during the contest, but they can also be demoralizing for the opposition.
“It’s something they are not expecting and all teams believe they are going get an out when a team bunts,’’ he said. “And then when you get on base, you can steal and turn that bunt into a double.’’
Howard’s three hits on Friday were part of 24 for Post 210 in the victories over Rantoul and Sullivan.
Shortstop Rance Bryant and catch Brody Sexton combined for 10 hits in the two games and that duo at the top of the Post 210 batting order also combined for six RBIs — five in the win over Rantoul.
Bryant, who was 3-for-3 with four RBIs against Rantoul, also combined with Howard to make three highlight worthy defensive plays against Sullivan.
On two separate occasions, Bryant glided to his left to take away hits up the middle from Sullivan while Howard sealed the victory with a sliding catch in center field to rob Sullivan’s Ethan Burdette of a potential run-scoring single.
“Those kids just track the baseball so well,’’ said Shepherd, who also included Danville right-fielder Josh Young into that group. “Brady Howard is not supposed to catch that ball in last inning.
“You can’t teach a kid those kind of instincts. As long as he keeps doing that, center field is his home.’’
Those plays were just part of an errorless performance by Post 210 on Friday.
“I would have to look really hard to nitpick something that we did wrong,’’ Shepherd said. “We did a lot of the fundamental things that you look for during a game.
“At times this season, we have struggled with the simple fundamentals. They cleaned it up and we looked really sharp today.’’
Post 210 is idle today, while Rantoul will play Sullivan at noon with the winner advancing as the second-place team from the Tyler Brennan Pool to Sunday’s second semifinal game against the winner of the Frank Atwood Pool.
“We would rather be playing but we had a team drop out at the last minute,’’ Shepherd said. “So, we are 2-0 and we going into the final four on Sunday.’’
The teams that will be competing for the top two spots in the Frank Atwood Pool are Crawfordsville (Ind.), Danville Post 210 Junior Speakers, Morris and Shelby County.
The Post 210 Junior Speakers are in first place after Friday's action in the Frank Atwood Pool after a 6-3 victory over Shelby County on Friday night. Crawfordsville and Shelby County are 1-1 after Friday’s action, while Morris is 0-1.
Saturday's action begins at 10 a.m. with Morris facing Shelby County.
The Post 210 Junior Speakers will play Morris at 2 p.m. and then finish pool play against Crawfordsville at 4 p.m.
Sunday's semifinals are set for 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. with the championship game tentatively set for 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.