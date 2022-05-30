DANVILLE — The summer in Danville will officially kick off on Wednesday night when the Danville Dans open the Prospect League year at home against the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp.
Back for his ninth season with the Dans will be manager Eric Coleman.
“Excited for what we got coming here to Danville,’’ said Coleman, whose roster features 21 NCAA Division I players including eight with ties to the Southeastern Conference. “Obviously, we are going to be missing some players at the start of the season like we do every year, but I’m excited to see this group of guys perform.’’
During Monday’s practice at Danville Stadium, the Dans had 18 players on the field with at least three more scheduled to arrive in the next 48 hours.
“Our numbers are good. We have some good temporary players coming in to fill the spots of the guys that we have playing postseason baseball,’’ Coleman said. “It’s not quite as high as some previous seasons, but we still have a lot of talent playing postseason baseball.
“I can’t wait to see what we got when we get everyone here and on the field.’’
While the majority of the roster, 21 players, are either freshmen or redshirt freshmen, this year’s Danville Dans roster also three players with at least three collegiate years of experience including Morehead State junior Chase Vinson, a former standout at Oakwood.
“We have a little bit of a mix of experience,’’ Coleman said. “The younger guys we’ve got have a lot of potential and the older guys have that experience and they have played for a while. I can’t wait to see how they gel together.’’
One of 21 freshmen on the Dans roster is former Seeger standout Khal Stephen, who pitched this past spring for Purdue.
Additionally, two of the youngest players on the Dans roster just graduated high school as Paxton Kling, an outfielder from Roaring Spring, Pa., is committed to play at LSU next year while Kodey Shojinago, a catcher from Honolulu, is committed to play at Kansas.
“Some of these younger guys are ready for prove themselves,’’ said Coleman, noting that Kling is rated No. 102 in the MLB Draft Prospects. “He is a high profile commit to LSU.’’
Other players that Coleman believes fans should keep their eye on include Bryce Chance, an outfielder from Mississippi State, Trey Higgins, an outfielder from Mississippi State, and Will Portera an infielder from Alabama.
Additionally, two players for the Dans this season have fathers that played in big leagues.
Seaver Sheets, an infielder from Auburn, is the son of former MLB pitcher Ben Sheets, while Wesley Helms, an infielder from Auburn, is the son of former MLB infielder Wes Helms.
Wednesday’s opener is set for a 6:30 p.m. firs pitch at Danville Stadium.
Coleman said his opening night starter is still to be determined.
Rangers activate
Josh Smith
Former Danville Dan Josh Smith made his major league debut on Monday night with the Texas Rangers.
Smith, who was a member of the 2016 Dans, played collegiately at LSU and he is the 32nd former Danville Dans to make the majors.
