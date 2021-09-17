INDIANAPOLIS — At times, it’s felt as though the 2021 season is cursed for the Indianapolis Colts.
Injuries and COVID concerns have been prominent features of the storyline since the team reported for training camp in late July and announced the same day head coach Frank Reich would be sidelined with a positive test. The Colts have spent significant time practicing without their starting quarterback, All-Pro left guard and Pro Bowl center. The emotional leader of the defense has been hobbled by an ankle injury, and the top wide receiver won’t play until at least October.
It’s an avalanche of adversity compounded by last week’s season-opening loss to the Seattle Seahawks and the imminent arrival of the Los Angeles Rams for Week 2 on Sunday. But the players vow they won’t ride the roller coaster of emotion.
“You just kind of look at it one week at a time,” linebacker Zaire Franklin said. “We always talk about climbing the mountain, and win or lose you have to put the prior week behind you. If we would have won by 20 points, yes, it would have felt better. We would all be smiling here, but at the same time we have to focus back here in on L.A. It’s the same thing.”
Preparing for the Rams (1-0) is challenge enough.
L.A. head coach Sean McVay is one of the most respected offensive minds in the NFL, and his pairing with quarterback Matthew Stafford was greatly anticipated. The early returns were encouraging.
In his Rams’ debut, Stafford completed 20 of 26 passes for 321 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in a 34-14 victory against the Chicago Bears. Stafford averaged 14.7 yards per attempt and recorded a near perfect quarterback rating of 156.1.
Indianapolis struggled defensively against Seattle, surrendering 381 total yards and an average of 7.2 yards per snap.
All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner faced off against McVay’s offense twice a year during his four seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, and he saw a unique version last week.
“Honestly, they changed quarterbacks, obviously, and they’re able to really just drop back and pass,” Buckner said. “They have that option with Stafford. He’s a great passer in this league. Obviously, we’ve known. We actually sat down as a defense, watched the first 15 (plays) of the Chicago game, and they had a fair share of a couple empty plays where they just lined up and let them sling it back there.
“We have to prepare for it all. Their identity — they’re a bounce, boot, play-action team, and it starts off with stopping the run.”
L.A. lost star rusher Cam Akers to a torn Achilles’ tendon in the preseason and gained just 74 yards on the ground against the Bears. Darrell Henderson led the way with 70 yards on 16 carries, but McVay indicated a desire to get Sony Michel and Jake Funk more involved this week.
But the raw numbers aren’t the true impact of the rushing game in this scheme. McVay uses a variety of pre-snap motions and misdirection to disguise his true intentions. So the threat of the run is almost as important as the actual run itself.
“You have to play fast and physical with all that jet motion, all that kind of smoke and mirrors,” linebacker Bobby Okereke said. “They’re trying to neutralize you and have you playing on your heels. You have to really trust what you’re seeing, trust what you’ve been seeing on the practice field and go out there and play so you can play a good game.”
Offensively, Indianapolis is looking for change as well.
Carson Wentz was efficient in his first start for the Colts, completing 25 of 38 passes for 251 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions. But the offense lacked the big plays it hoped to produce this season.
The loss of wide receiver T.Y. Hilton no doubt impacted that result, as did a subpar performance from the offensive line. Wentz was sacked three times, hit 10 times and pressured on 15 occasions.
But the quarterback focused on the team as a whole. There were missed opportunities throughout the second half against the Seahawks, particularly on a pair of critical fourth downs. Wentz couldn’t come up with a snap from Ryan Kelly on fourth-and-1 and was sacked on fourth-and-2 with the offense trying to rally from a 21-10 deficit in the fourth quarter.
“Offensively, you look at some of those things,” Wentz said. “You look at the three-and-outs, the couple of fourth downs that we failed and you look yourself in the mirror and say how can I do better on that individual play? Some of those plays that kind of really change the outcome of a game that we need to get dialed in and that we can all be better, that I can be better.”
Improvement was the theme of the week.
Indianapolis hasn’t started 0-2 since 2017 and doing so with a pair of home games to open the season would be especially painful.
“I mean, there’s no doubt starting the season with two home games, you want to take advantage of that for a lot of reasons,” Reich said. “You also have the factor that you want to give the fans a victory. We’ve got great fans. They deserve a victory. But the way we do that is focus on the little details during the week, have a great week of practice and then go out and execute on Sunday.”
