CHARLESTON — Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin senior Eli Mojonnier was a marked man all season.
Everyone that ran against him in the 800 meters knew they were running against the 2021 IHSA Class 1A State Champion.
“Last year, I didn’t have that much pressure on me, because I hadn’t really done anything,’’ Mojonnier said. “This year, I’ve had people come up to me that I didn’t even know and say, ‘hey man, I’m trying to beat you.’”
All of that pressure continued to build until Saturday afternoon.
Finally, Mojonnier was running to defend his title in the IHSA Class 1A State Finals at O’Brien Field.
“I just came in with one race and one goal,’’ said Mojonnier, who just missed qualifying for the finals in the 1,600 on Thursday.
In the opening 200 meters, Mojonnier put himself in the best possible position as several competitors battled elbow-to-elbow.
“That just happens. Everyone is trying to get good positioning and trying to go out hard,’’ Mojonnier said. “If I would have gotten boxed in off the bat, I would have been done for.’’
Instead, it was Mojonnier taking the lead after the first of two laps.
“I took the lead earlier than I wanted to, but once I did, I just had to keep going,’’ he said. “I knew I couldn’t let off.’’
So, why did he go out so hard?
“I felt good, but I also knew there were some guys in there that have really good 400 times,’’ Mojonnier said. “If it came down to a final sprint, I knew they would get me. I had to go fast enough to burn them out for the finish.’’
Mojonnier’s plan worked as he maintained first place for the final 800 meters. Mojonnier’s winning time was a personal record of 1 minute, 54.33 seconds. Beacon Academy’s Julian Aske was second with a time of 1:54.53.
After winning the race, Mojonnier just sat down on the track to soak in his accomplishment and receive his congratulations from his other competitors.
“It wasn’t that I was physically exhausted, it was more of a mental thing,’’ said Mojonnier, who became just the fourth Class 1A runner to repeat in the 800 in the past 40 years. “I just knew that I could rest for a while.’’
Mojonnier acknowledged that his two state titles are a result of hard work.
“I was never anything special. I had to work for what I’ve gotten,’’ he said. “This show that if you want to achieve something, you have to work for it.’’
He also credited cross country coach Todd Orvis, who coached Danville two-time 800 meter champion Johnny Leverenz in 2013 and 2014.
“If there was a list of the people that he has coached over the year, I would probably be sixth or seventh on that list. And that is saying something,’’ said Mojonnier. “He has all kinds of experience and the runners to back up how good he is.
“He gave me a reason to work. I became motivated because of him. He knew how to train me properly so that I would peak at the right time.’’
Mojonnier will take a few weeks off before getting back into training as he is continuing his athletic career at Illinois State University.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman senior Karson Lewsader also capped his high school career with another state medal in the high jump.
Lewsader, who was second a year ago, wound up getting third on Saturday with a personal record jump of 6 feet, 7.5 inches.
“My goal since sixth grade was just to get on the podium,’’ Lewsader said. “For the second year in a row, I’m up there and I’m really proud of myself for doing it.’’
Coming into Saturday’s finals, Lewsader’s previous career best was 6 feet, 5.5 inches at the News-Gazette Honor Roll Meet on May 16th.
“Last year, I hit 6-5 at state and got second. This year, I had been jumping 6-4, 6-5 pretty consistently so to get my personal best by 2 inches today is really good,’’ he said.
Lewsader isn’t sure what his future holds.
“Right now, I don’t think I’m going to college. So it’s a kind of sad and heartbreaking to think that this is the end of my athletic career,’’ said Lewsader, who admitted he might just take a year off.
Instead, he is going to try to make a living off of his TikTok and Instagram accounts online.
“I’ve got over 100,000 followers on TikTok,’’ he said on Thursday. “I’ve made a little money off some of stuff I have posted.’’
BHRA senior Emerson Thorlton finished 16th in the 3,200 meter finals on Saturday with a time of 10 minutes, 12.46 seconds.
