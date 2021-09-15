OAKWOOD — A change in the schedule this season has moved the Vermilion County cross country meet from the final event of the regular season up into the middle of September.
So, instead of runners trying to pace themselves and save something for the regional meet, Tuesday’s event at the Kickapoo State Park was more about training and getting better.
The winning times from Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin senior Eli Mojonnier and Oakwood/Salt Fork sophomore Macie Russell proved it was a change for the better.
Mojonnier still didn’t reach his goal of a sub-16 minute time, but his 16 minutes, 27 seconds was 1 minutes, 12 seconds faster than his winning time at last year’s county meet and 1:24 faster than his county time in 2019.
“It couldn’t get any better. I wasn’t overly impressed with myself or my time, but I couldn’t ask for much more than winning the race,’’ he said.
On the other hand Russell, coming off a personal best in the Paxton-Buckley-Loda Invitational on Saturday, won the girls title with a time of 20 minutes, 45 seconds, which was 15 seconds faster than her time at last year’s county meet.
“I’m always pleased with winning, but I can always do better,’’ she said. “The goal coming into today was to get under 21 because Saturday was a really hard meet.’’
The victories by Mojonnier and Russell helped the Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys and the Oakwood/Salt Fork girls to the team titles.
Tuesday’s meet was Mojonnier’s first opportunity to break 16 minutes at Kickapoo, a year ago, his winning time in the Vermilion Valley Conference meet was 16:17.25.
“It was cooler and the conditions were better than today,’’ he said. “I’m more fit now, but it kind of hot and a little windy.
“I will take another shot at that later this fall when things hopefully cool down.’’
And while his ideal time wasn’t possible on Tuesday, Mojonnier still found things to work on during his 3-mile run.
“This is a good course for hills and hard turns,’’ Mojonnier said. “It’s good to surge after a hill or a hard turn every chance you get.
“Coming from track where I was used to leading and winning nearly every race, I learning that cross country isn’t my strong suit. I have to learn how to race when I’m not leading the whole time and when it the right time to kick.’’
Mojonnier finished third this past weekend at Paxton behind Drew Rogers of Herscher and Ryder James of Paxton-Buckley-Loda.
“I got burnt,’’ he said as Rogers winning time was 14:51. “But, the guys that beat me are first and second in the state.’’
The Blue Devils got a boost on Tuesday with Emerson Thorlton finishing second followed by Murphy McCool. Thorlton hasn’t ran this season because of an illness.
“It was good getting him back,’’ BHRA coach Todd Orvis said. “We need him and we knew that he would be rusty, but I wasn’t going to keep him out of the county meet.’’
Rounding out the all-county individuals for boys were Armstrong-Potomac’s Luke Gordon in fourth, Westville’s Aiden Skinner in fifth, Isaiah Tidwell of BHRA finished sixth and John Phipps of Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman finished seventh.
For Russell, Tuesday’s meet was the second time this season that her and the Comets have competed at Kickapool.
“We didn’t do very well that day,’’ said Russell. “Our goal was to do better today.’’
Russell, who beat teammate Allie Morris by 45 seconds, thought her time was about 30 seconds faster on Tuesday.
Rounding out the all-county performers in the girls race was Morris in second, Aubri Elliott of Oakwood/Salt Fork in third, Hoopeston Area’s Allison Pickett in fourth, Elleannah Hedgecock of BHRA in fifth, Armstrong-Potomac’s Carlyn Crozier and Mattie Kennel in sixth and seventh respectively.
