CHRISMAN — Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm's Eli Johnson earned the fifth and final qualifying spot in Saturday's IHSA Class 1A Chrisman Regional cross country meet.
Johnson finished 20th in a time of 18 minutes, 00.5 seconds and will advance to the Decatur St. Teresa Sectional this Saturday.
Nick Zwilling of Newton was the individual winner, while Effingham St. Anthony won the team title.
In the girls race, Hana Gillaspie was the top finisher for Chrisman/Georgetown-Ridge Farm, taking 37th in a time of 23:14.1, while Lindsay Franz (24:02.9) was 49th.
Marshall won the girls team title and Marshall's Brooklyn Bender was the girls individual winner.
