CHAMPAIGN — Illinois freshman Adam Miller summed up this year’s Fighting Illini men’s basketball team in one sentence.
“When we turn it on — we are a great team, we’re unstoppable,’’ said Miller after the Ohio State Buckeyes had handed Illinois it’s second straight home loss with an 87-81 victory at the State Farm Center.
And honestly, Miller’s statement has been proven at times this year to be true, including in the second half on Saturday.
The Buckeyes, who led by as much as 18, saw their lead dwindle down to 83-81 on a 3-pointer by Miller with 15.5 second remaining.
But Duane Washington Jr. and Musa Jallow each made a pair of free throws as Ohio State made 10-of-12 at the free-throw line in the final minute of the Big Ten Conference contest.
“We have to quit riding the emotional roller coaster that is this team right now,’’ said a very frustrated Brad Underwood as his Illini fell to 9-5 overall and 5-3 in the league. “I wish I had the exact answer. We have to get this figured out.
“We are one of the best teams in the country when we play and when we don’t — It’s time to put a stop to the don’ts.’’
Saturday’s game with Ohio State, who improved to 11-3 overall and 5-3 in the Big Ten, followed a script that Underwood and the Fighting Illini have seen before.
The Buckeyes opened the game with a 10-2 run, but this time, the Illini battled back to tie the contest at 15-15 on a Jacob Grandison 3-pointer with 12 minutes, 49 seconds left in the first half.
“They came in and smacked us in the mouth,’’ Underwood said. “I’m getting really frustrated with really poor, lack of emotional, non-competitive starts.
“You can’t come out the locker room, or come out of the pre-game huddle and be down 10-2 at the start.’’
What really upset Underwood the most about his team’s start was the Ohio State, the best rebounding team in the league, got an offensive rebound on its first possession that led to a 3-pointer by Washington.
“We knew they crashed the boards,’’ Underwood said. “We worked for three days on hitting and making contact with guys.
“We have to put five guys on the floor that are competitive, that won’t ride the emotional waves of good and bad.’’
Ohio State built a double-digit lead at halftime thanks in large part to a 15-0 run midway through the first half as sophomore forward E.J. Liddell scored 13 first-half points.
The former two-time Mr. Basketball in Illinois from Belleville West finished with a career-high 26 points on 10-of-16 shooting.
“It’s my home-state school, but that’s not what motivated me today,’’ Liddell said. “It was my teammates. I felt like I needed to do more to help us win today.’’
And Liddell felt that way because in his previous game against Northwestern, he had just 6 points as the 6-foot-7 forward missed all six shots from the field including a pair from 3-point range.
“I just did everything I could for my teammates,’’ he said. “It was just scoring, and that’s how we got the win.’’
It’s the second straight career game for Liddell against the Illini.
Last year in Columbus, he had his first career double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds in the Buckeyes 71-63 triumph over the Illini.
“E.J. is a great player,’’ said Miller. “He plays hard and he has a great face-up game. He extended out to the 3 and he has a good mid-range game. He keeps the bigs on their heels and he’s a tough cover.’’
Before Saturday’s game in Champaign, Liddell had been 3-of-18 (16.7 percent) from behind the 3-point arc this season. Against Illinois, he knocked down 4-of-7.
“If you don’t put a hand up and you don’t challenge, he is going to bust your tail,’’ Underwood said.
Liddell wasn’t the only Buckeye in double figures on Saturday, joining him was Washington (11), Justin Ahrens (11) and Seth Towns (11).
Ohio State finished the game making 11-of-21 from 3-point range and the Buckeyes were 18-of-23 at the free-throw line.
Illinois, which made 9-of-26 from 3-point range and 14-20 at the foul line, was led by junior guard Ayo Dosunmu with 22 points — 18 of those coming in the second half.
Kofi Cockburn had his fifth straight double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds as the 7-foot center was 7-of-7 from the field, but he was also just 1-of-5 from the free-throw line.
Miller was the only other Illini in double figures with 14 to go along with a career-high 7 rebounds.
Both teams are back in action on Tuesday night. Illinois is at home against Penn State, while Ohio State will host Purdue.
