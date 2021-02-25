FAYETTTEVILLE, Ark. — Southeast Missouri State left-hander Dylan Dodd did everything he could to lead the Redhawks past the No. 2-rated Arkansas Razorbacks on Thursday.
Dodd, who is a former Commercial-News player of the year from Bismarck-Henning, finished with 10 strikeouts in six innings for SEMO, while allowing just two runs on three hits.
The Redhawks (2-2) took a 5-2 lead into the ninth inning but the Razorbacks scored three times to force extra innings and Arkansas improved to 4-0 this season when it pushed across the winning run in the 10th, claiming a 6-5 triumph.
In two starts this season for SEMO, Dodd has struck out 18 batters in 12 innings and the senior left-hander has allowed just three runs on six hits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.