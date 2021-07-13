BISMARCK — During his high school career at Bismarck-Henning, Dylan Dodd didn’t really feel comfortable being the center of attention.
“I like to mind my own business … I don’t like to be recognized. I like to be hidden,’’ was how Dodd described himself after being named the 2016 Commercial-News Baseball Player of Year.
Well, how times have changed.
Dodd isn’t going to be hidden in Vermilion County, anymore. Especially not after the Atlanta Braves selected the left-handed pitcher from Southeast Missouri State with the 94th pick in the third round of Monday’s MLB Draft.
“I’m just super thankful for the opportunity,’’ said Dodd while celebrating with family and friends. “I can’t thank my parents, my family, my friends, my coaches, everyone that’s been a part of my support system over the years and everyone else that I’m forgetting for their help in getting me to this point.’’
Entering the three-day MLB Draft, which started on Sunday and will end today, Dodd knew he was ranked among the top-200 prospects by MLB.com Pipeline, Baseball American and ESPN but he really wasn’t sure where he would get selected.
Things started to clear up for him on Monday morning before the second round started at noon.
“I was super excited today because I had an idea coming into this morning,’’ Dodd said. “I got some news from advisor that is could possibly happen in the third round, depending on what happed in the second round.’’
Atlanta, who took right-handed college pitchers Ryan Cusick of Wake Forest and Spencer Schwellenbach of Nebraska in the first two rounds, decided to add a lefty to their draft class with the selection of Dodd.
“The Braves were in contact with me quite a bit this morning, before the draft started,’’ Dodd said. “They were working on some parameters with me and my advisor. At one time, I thought they were going to take me in the fourth round, but they decided to not take a chance and they grabbed me in the third round.’’
While, the official signing bonus won’t be announced until Dodd officially signs his slot value is $604,800 but the graduated senior admitted before the draft that he would likely sign for less than his slot value.
“This whole thing has been a pretty neat experience,’’ Dodd said. “I had multiple conversations with my advisor about what was happening on Monday and seeing it unfold was amazing.’’
Dodd is the first-ever MLB draft pick from Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin High School and he is the highest draft pick from Vermilion County since Darrin Fletcher went in the sixth round to the Los Angeles Dodgers during the 1987 draft and Jason Anderson was a sixth round selection of the Kansas City Royals in the 1997 draft.
“The main thing for me is that I’m going to get an opportunity to play professional baseball,’’ Dodd said. “Being selected in the third round in a great accomplishment and I’m super proud of that, but I just wanted to continue to play baseball beyond college.’’
Dodd, who was the Ohio Valley Conference Pitcher of the Year, admitted that Braves and their regional scout J.D. French, have been one of the teams that he has talked with a lot over the past three seasons at SEMO.
So, it’s fair to say that the Braves saw Dodd transform from a college hitter to a college pitcher.
“That is kind of crazy,’’ Dodd said. “Going to Kankakee out of high school, I thought of myself as a hitter first that just threw when the team needed me. Even going to SEMO, I went as a two-way guy, but I thought I was going to hit first and only throw when they needed me.’’
When did that change?
“It was in my first fall at SEMO,’’ Dodd said. “They saw the talent in my arm and thankfully, I became a pitcher-only.
“That was the greatest thing for me. It allowed me to learn so much from arm care to pitching grips, the things that have made me who I am today.’’
But, Dodd hasn’t completely forgotten that he hit .494 in his senior year of high school. Could he being the next Shohei Ohtani?
“I don’t think so, unless the Braves decided to give me a chance to hit,’’ Dodd said.
His next move is up to the team.
“I think later this week, I will travel to their spring training facility in (North Port) Florida where they will do a medical check on me,’’ Dodd said. “After that, they might assign me to a minor-league affiliate or they could just keep me there to work out.’’
