DANVILLE — Cool, calm and collected.
Those are adjectives that most people have used to describe Dylan Dodd on the baseball mound this season.
The former Bismarck-Henning and Post 210 standout went 9-2 with a 3.17 ERA for Southeast Missouri State, helping the Redhawks win the Ohio Valley Conference title and advance into the NCAA Tournament.
But on Friday afternoon as Dodd loaded his vehicle for his trip home, he admitted that he was a little anxious about his future endeavors. That’s because Dodd is expected to be selected in the Major League Baseball draft, which will run Sunday to Tuesday in Denver.
“I feel really good because I’ve talked with a number of scouts and teams. I’m just ready for the next phase in my life to get started,’’ said Dodd, who was the 2021 Ohio Valley Conference Pitcher of the Year.
Quite a contrast to last year when Dodd was not selected in the abbreviated five-round MLB Draft, but did have at least one team attempt to sign him as a free agent.
“I thought about signing, but I decided to bet on myself by returning to school,’’ Dodd said. “I knew we had a pretty good group of guys coming back and I wanted to be part of a really good college baseball team.’’
Dodd was a key component in the Redhawks reaching the NCAA Tournament and then left-hander got the start in Southeast Missouri State’s tournament opener against nationally-ranked Mississippi in Oxford, Miss.
“That was definitely a unique experience,’’ Dodd said. “I know that I’ve never pitched in that type of an environment before that game, and I don’t think anyone on our team had ever experienced anything like that.’’
The closest thing that the Redhawks could compare it to was an early-season contest against nationally-ranked Arkansas.
That was the game where Dodd established himself as a potential high draft pick, holding the Razorbacks to 2 runs, while striking out 10 in six innings in front of a bevy of MLB scouts.
“I tried not to think about that. I was just trying to get my team a very big victory on the road against and SEC school,’’ Dodd said.
But that is the game that all of the major baseball publications talk about with Dodd, who is ranked among the top-200 prospects according to Baseball America, ESPN and MLB.com.
And while Dodd’s draft stock is as high as it will ever be, the 23-year old will be facing a numbers crunch when dealing with his potential employers.
“I’m a graduated senior, so my next move has to be into professional baseball,’’ he said. “A lot of teams have already talked to me about what I would accept as a signing bonus. They want to sign me for under the slot value so that they can offer some big-time high school kid more.’’
Under the latest collective bargaining agreement in Major League Baseball, all players drafted in the top 10 rounds have an assigned value for their signing bonus based on the round and the pick — first-round players are slotted at higher values than 10th-round players.
“Obviously, I want to make as much money as I can, but it’s also important to get a good opportunity,’’ Dodd said. “Honestly, I just want to get drafted so that I can start the process of trying to reach the major leagues.’’
Dodd admitted that he would probably watch all of the draft on Sunday night, which is just the First round and Competitive Balance Round A picks. And then on Monday, teams will make picks in the second to 10th rounds before finishing with selections in rounds 11-20 on Tuesday.
Based on his current ranking from the major baseball publications, Dodd should get his call on Monday.
“I figure that I will be on my phone a lot on Monday, talking with different teams and my advisor,’’ Dodd said. “I have a good idea of what could happen, but watching the draft will help me understand better what is going to happen.’’
Regardless, Dodd knows that his professional baseball career is going start within the next few weeks and he can get back to being cool, clam and collected.
