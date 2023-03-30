ST. LOUIS — Dylan Dodd entered spring training this year with the Atlanta Braves just looking to make a good impression.
“Honestly, I thought this was going to be a good way to introduce myself to some of the players and the staff,’’ he said Tuesday night. “I thought it was going to be a good way for them to get a look at me.’’
Well, the Braves did get a good look at Dodd.
It was good enough that on Tuesday, the former Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin standout will get the opportunity to start for Atlanta when they play the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.
“It’s pretty unbelievable,’’ Dodd said. “It was a pretty surreal moment when (Atlanta manager Brian Snitker) told me that I was going to be starting against the Cardinals. Honestly, I was kind of shocked and emotionless.’’
Dodd, who was also a standout for Danville Post 210 helping the Speakers win the 2016 State Tournament, quickly gathered his emotions as he quickly shared the news.
“After I walked out the manager’s office, I grabbed my phone and walked out into the parking lot to call my parents,’’ said Dodd. “I think I woke them up because it was probably 6:30 in the morning.’’
But, that did matter to Mark and Thea Dodd.
“I could here my mom hooting and hollering in the background,’’ Dodd said.
And his next call?
“I had to call my girlfriend (Carly Chandler),’’ he said. “It was a similar conversation that I had with my parents. Carly had like a thousand questions for me.’’
News quickly spread throughout Vermilion County.
“I’ve had so many people reach out to me this week,’’ Dodd admitted. “I still haven’t been to return all the calls or text messages.
“The support that I’ve gotten has been awesome. I love it and it really means a lot to me.’’
But, how did Dodd get here?
Well, it started with the Braves choosing Dodd in the third round of the 2021 draft out of Southeast Missouri State, after spending two seasons at Kankakee Community College where he was the 2017 MVP at the NJCAA Division II World Series.
Dodd then spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons in the minor leagues for the Braves. Starting in Augusta, Ga, (Low-A) in 2021 before moving up to Rome, Ga. (High-A) to end the season. Last season, he started in Rome and then made the move to Mississippi (Double-A) before making the final start of the season for Gwinnett (Triple-A).
And then an unbelievable happened this spring.
“I didn’t have much of an expectation of being in the situation that I’m in now,’’ Dodd admitted. “It was probably midway through spring training, that I started getting mentioned as a possibility for the rotation.’’
That’s because Dodd was having a very impressive spring for the Braves.
In five spring games, Dodd was 1-0 with a 2.00 earned-run average and a 1.06 WHIP. He finished with 20 strikeouts in 18 innings.
“I really tried not to think about it. Obviously, it was on my mind quite a bit, but at the end of the day, it wasn’t something that I could control,’’ he said. “I just had to continue to do what I’ve done for the last two years in professional baseball.
“Go to work. Work hard and try to find a way to get better every day.’’
And while Dodd won’t officially be on the roster today when the Braves open against the Washington Nationals, he is still getting his opportunity next Tuesday.
“Right now, I’m not on the 40-man roster, so the team can carry an extra reliever this weekend in Washington,’’ said Dodd, who stayed in North Port, Fla. to prepare for his first start.
Dodd admits getting this opportunity in St. Louis is going to be a lot of fun for him.
“I don’t know exactly how many people from Bismarck or the surrounding area are going to be there, but I know there are going to be quite a few,’’ Dodd said. “I’ve also heard that a lot of people from SEMO are going to come up, so I’m going to have quite a bit of support.’’
But, Dodd hopes this is just the start.
“Making it to the big leagues is one thing, staying in the big leagues is harder. That is my end goal,’’ he said. “it’s great that I accomplished this goal of pitching in a big-league game, but if I only pitch in one, I’m going to be a little disappointed.’’
But, at least, he is making his first step this Tuesday.
