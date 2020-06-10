BISMARCK — Every athlete dreams about the prospects of playing professional sports.
Dylan Dodd, a former standout at Bismarck-Henning and with the Danville Post 210 Speakers, could get that opportunity depending on the outcome of this week’s Major League Baseball Draft, which begins tonight at 6 p.m. on ESPN and the MLB Network.
“I really don’t know what to expect. I’m a little anxious and a little excited,’’ said Dodd, who will be watching the draft with his parents, Mark and Thea Dodd.
But, like with everything else in the sports world these days, the MLB Draft is completely different in 2020.
Instead of the normal 40 rounds, this year’s draft has been condensed down to just five rounds, all signing bonuses will be deferred and not paid in full until 2022 and all non-drafted players are limited to $20,000 signing bonuses.
“If I get drafted, I’m definitely going to go into professional baseball,’’ said Dodd, who gained an extra year of eligibility at Southeast Missouri State because of the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent NCAA ruling. “If I don’t get drafted, which is quite possible, I could still sign a free agent.’’
Would he go that route?
“It would be something that I will look into,’’ he said. “If not, I will just go back to school, work on my game and look forward to the draft next year.’’
Dodd is not one of 200 prospects profiled by MLB.com, but he is in the draft-eligible database.
“In the last year or so, I’ve gotten the ability to talk with a lot of professional baseball people,’’ he said. “No matter what happens this week, there is nothing bad that can come from this. I will either start my professional career in baseball or I will held back to school and finish my degree.’’
Before this baseball season was derailed by the coronavirus pandemic, Dodd had won the Collegiate Baseball’s National Pitcher of the Week award following a complete-game shutout with a career-high 15 strikeouts against the Ohio Bobcats.
“I was able to get both my slider and my changeup into the game,’’ said Dodd, noting that he just added the slider to his arsenal this season.
“I’ve worked so much with coach (Matthew) Kinney at SEMO along with the work that I’ve put in with past coaches over the years — everything just evolved and things started clicking for me,’’ Dodd added.
And does he have any plans for this summer?
“If I don’t go the professional route, I will just return to school and throw bullpens with our pitching coach,’’ Dodd said. “I think it’s more important for me that I continue to develop my off-speed pitches and refine my mechanics.’’
While Dodd is the only local player listed in the MLB draft-eligible database, he is joined by 11 former Danville Dans, including 2018 relievers Johnny Ray and Will Klein.
Ray, a right-hander from Quincy, who pitched this spring at Texas Christian, is rated No. 164 in the MLB.com top 200 prospects, while Will Klein, a right-hander from Bloomington, Ind., who pitched at Eastern Illinois for former Danville standout Jason Anderson, is rated No. 177.
“He has a fresh arm and does not lack confidence,’’ said Anderson in an story on www.eiupanthers.com. “In the right organization, he could move up the ladder quickly.’’
