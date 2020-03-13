BISMARCK — Drew Reifsteck learned a very valuable lesson a year ago.
During his junior basketball season with the Blue Devils, Reifsteck broke his hand and was forced to miss about a month of his season.
“That kind of forced me into realizing just how important it is to play every game like it could be your last,’’ said Reifsteck. “I think it changed how I played last year and it definitely carried over into this season.’’
And this past season was not only his best season ever, but it proved to be one of the best for any IHSA Class 2A player in the state.
On Thursday afternoon, Reifsteck earned one of the highest honors when he named Associated Press First Team All-State in Class 2A by a panel of 24 state-wide voters. Joining Reifsteck on the first team was Sterling Newman senior Devon House, Chicago Orr senior Demarius Splunge, Tuscola sophomore Jalen Quinn and West Hancock senior Drake Hammel.
Reifsteck, who is the school’s all-time career leader in points, assists and steals, average 22.1 points per game along with 5.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.5 rebounds for the 34-1 Blue Devils, who won their first-ever sectional title and had their first-ever undefeated regular season.
“It’s definitely a great honor and this season was something that I will always remember and cherish for my whole life,’’ Reifsteck said. “But, I definitely wish that we could still be playing this season. None of us were ready to be done playing basketball.’’
The all-state honor isn’t a first for Reifsteck.
The two-time Commercial-News Soccer Player of the Year earned all-state honors during his junior and senior seasons on the soccer pitch.
During his senior season for the BHRA soccer team, Reifsteck scored 49 goals as the Blue Devils went 18-1, before losing to Normal University High in the sectional semifinals.
“All of the honors that I’ve been awarded in my high school career are a credit to my family, my coaches and my teammates,’’ Reifsteck said. “They helped push me to put in all of the hard work it took to get them.’’
Paxton-Buckley-Loda senior guard Trey VanWinkle was an Class 2A honorable mention selection.
Reifsteck was the only Vermilion Valley Conference player mentioned in either the Class 2A or 1A all-state teams.
Noah Jackson of Champaign Judah Christian was an Class 1A honorable mention selection.
On the girls side, Schlarman Academy’s Capria Brown and Oakwood’s Katelyn Young were named to the Associated Press Class 2A first team all-state, while Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin senior Emily Meidel was honorable mention. In Class 3A, Danville junior Erin Houpt was selected to the Associated Press second team.
The Class 3A and 4A boys teams will be named next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.