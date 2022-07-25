TILTON — Drew Pinkston was a baseball player looking for a team last fall.
The senior from Paris High School had his high school coach, Creighton Tarr, reach out to Post 210 manager Allan Shepherd.
That’s because guys like Jackson Feltt, Chris Johnson, Austin Littleton and Brady Sutton, all former Paris players, had previous played for the Speakers, helping them reach the Great Lakes Regional in 2018.
“With my relationship with those guys down there in Paris, I told them, ‘if he is good and we don’t have issues with character, I will take him,’’ Shepherd said. “He worked out one time with us and I knew what we had.’’
Post 210 had themselves a tough, hard-nosed baseball player that is really good with the bat.
Just how good was he this weekend in the Fourth Division Tournament?
Pinkston batted .857 (18-of-21) with 14 singles, one double, three homers, 14 RBIs and 10 runs scored. Actually, he went hitless in his final two at-bats on Sunday, so the 6-foot-2, 210-pounder had hits in 18 of his first 19 at-bats in the Division Tournament.
“I guess I was trying to do too much,’’ Pinkston joked.
That was not something he would have said when the Legion Baseball season started in June.
“At first, he didn’t say much,’’ said Post 210 outfielder/pitcher Blake Norton. “But, we are some crazy guys in the dugout. We mess with people a lot and I think it took some time for him to get used to that.
“He fits right in, now.’’
And Pinkston didn’t just contribute with his bat.
On Sunday, he got the final six outs to pick up the save in the championship game.
“The coaches were joking with me on Thursday about needing me to come in and pitch,’’ Pinkston said. “They told me the story about 2019 when one of their guys came in to pitch in the state championship game.
“I didn’t think it was going to happen, but it did.’’
And just like Chase Rademacher, the former Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin standout who closed out the 2019 State Championship game for Post 210 against Barrington, Pinkston was named the Most Valuable Player of the Tournament, which comes with a $1,000 college scholarship.
“Drew carried us through this tournament. He was the sparkplug and he did a lot of things that helped us be successful,’’ Shepherd said. “I can’t say enough about his character. DACC is getting a really good player.’’
Pinkston said he couldn’t have asked for a better team to play with this summer.
“I didn’t know it was going to be like this,’’ he said. “This has been a whole lot more fun that I expected. It’s been really good playing with all of these guys and hopefully, we can keep it going.’’
Has there been any negatives?
“The cost of gas,’’ he said. “Thankfully, I saved up enough money over the past few years for college. I didn’t know it was going to pay for gas before I got to college.
“That’s why the $1,000 scholarship for college is going to come in handy for me.’’
But, Pinkston still has some baseball to play this summer.
The Post 210 Speakers will make their sixth consecutive appearance in the Illinois State Tournament beginning this Wednesday in Aviston. Their first-round opponent is Barrington Post 158, who beat Post 210 twice at the TB24 Memorial Tournament earlier this year, and Barrington eliminated Post 210 in last year’s state tournament.
