INDIANAPOLIS – Trevon Diggs is something of a double agent.
The Alabama cornerback was a four-star wide receiver in high school, twice earning all-area honors in the talent-rich Washington, D.C., metro area.
None of which came as a surprise. His older brother, after all, is Buffalo Bills star Stefon Diggs – one of the most successful pass catchers in the NFL today.
But the younger Diggs uses his knowledge to thwart offensive threats these days. Famed Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban looked at his length and ball skills and saw a defensive star in the making.
Now, Diggs’ vast experience on the other side of the ball gives him a competitive advantage.
“I can tell what the receiver’s doing by where he’s lined up,” Diggs said in February at the NFL Scouting Combine. “I know the whole route tree. I know how many steps it takes to get into a route. I know what foot they put up when they try to run their routes.
“There’s little things I know that I can pick up on quicker.”
He’s also battle-tested.
Practices at Alabama have a big-game feel, with high-level competition the baseline expectation.
Those who can’t keep up get left behind on game day. Those who can feel as though they’ve forged their game in fire.
“It made me a great practice player,” Diggs said. “I really appreciate that. I’m glad to be in the situation that I was in. Every day was a competition. Those guys are competitors. They don’t like to lose. And I’m a competitor. I don’t like to lose.
“(Quarterback) Tua (Tagovailoa) doesn’t like to throw picks, but I had to go get me a couple from him. And I got a taste of every different type of receiver — Devonte Smith, Jaylen Waddle, Henry Ruggs, Jerry Jeudy — they’ve all got a different style. So I could compete against different types of receivers instead of competing with the same receiver every day.”
The environment was perfect for Diggs, who grew up with his older brother as a father figure.
He was in fourth grade when his father, Aron, died of heart failure, and Stefon took on the responsibility of guiding him.
It often came in the form of tough love, especially when it came to football.
Stefon, who had 4,623 receiving yards and 30 touchdowns in five years with the Minnesota Vikings before being traded to Buffalo this spring, told Diggs he would need to fight every day if he chose to go to Alabama.
But it was nothing new.
The brothers’ conversations about their games aren’t filled with compliments and congratulations. They don’t celebrate success as much as they attempt to learn from their failures.
From his early playing days, Diggs has been focused more on constant improvement than on instant gratification.
“He always critiques me,” Diggs said of Stefon. “We don’t always talk about the good things. We talk about the bad things, the things we can do to get better. He always gives me tips and little cues to work on my game.
“I’m blessed to have that. I don’t have someone patting me on the back all the time and telling me I’m doing good. I’ve got someone who’s telling me, ‘Let’s get to work.’”
Diggs has done just that.
He began his career with the Crimson Tide as a factor on offense (11 catches for 88 yards and one touchdown), defense (five tackles, one forced fumble as a safety) and special teams (23.7-yard kickoff return average and 10-yard punt return average). Then he moved to cornerback full time as a sophomore.
His length (6-foot-1, 32¾-inch arms), athleticism and aggressive style made him a natural fit. NFL Network draft analyst Lance Zierlein even compares Diggs to one of the cornerback’s biggest role models – veteran NFL star Aqib Talib.
“I like to watch Jalen Ramsey a lot,” Diggs said. “I like watching Aqib Talib. I like to watch Stephon Gilmore as well. Jalen Ramsey is real ball hungry. He’s gonna go get the ball. I like the ball in my hands. Even though I’m on defense, I feel like that’s my ball, go get it.
“Stephon Gilmore, he’s all about great technique. He’s always on someone’s hip pocket. I like the way Aqib Talib plays like he is starved or something.”
The Indianapolis Colts like long, athletic cornerbacks, and even with the depth chart filling up with the recent signings of veterans Xavier Rhodes and T.J. Carrie, there could be room for another young prospect with Diggs’ unique gifts.
At the very least, Indianapolis took the time to meet with Diggs during the Combine.
Scouts seem him on the borderline between the first and second round. They rave about his ceiling but would like to see more consistency with his technique. He tends to get a little grabby defending deep routes and draw avoidable penalties.
But nobody seems to deny his potential as a ballhawk.
The day is coming soon when he will square off one-on-one against his brother on an NFL field.
Even thinking about the moment brings out Diggs’ competitive side as he predicts he’ll get the better of the matchup.
“Because the younger brother is always better than the big brother,” he said.
