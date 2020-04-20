INDIANAPOLIS – The tight end questions never seemed to bother Chase Claypool.
Where other players might have perceived a slight or bristled at the idea of a position change, Claypool was flattered. If an NFL team wants him on its roster, the former Notre Dame wide receiver isn’t going to quibble about specifics.
“All buzz is good buzz,” Claypool said while being grilled at the NFL Scouting Combine in February. “I had to smile at some of the things that were said. But I don’t think it was a bad thing that people see me doing different things at the next level. I take it as a compliment.”
Maybe it’s just that noted Canadian hospitality.
Or maybe it’s just the nature of Claypool’s confidence in his own abilities.
In 2019, nearly every Notre Dame player who took to a Combine podium mentioned Claypool’s name as one to watch during the upcoming season. He went out and more than lived up to the hype.
As a senior, the British Columbia native caught 66 passes for 1,037 yards and 13 touchdowns. Along the way, he tied the Fighting Irish’s single-game record with four touchdown receptions against Navy and earned MVP honors for the team overall and the Camping World Bowl victory against Iowa State.
It was a tour de force performance that showcased the steady growth Claypool has made during his four seasons in South Bend.
Then the versatile wide receiver added to it with a solid week of work at the Senior Bowl in January.
The result should have been enough to help him stand out even in a wide receiver draft class with potentially historic depth. At 6-foot-4 and 238 pounds, there aren’t many receivers with Claypool’s physical characteristics.
Perhaps that’s why the tight end questions persisted so long into the offseason.
He silenced them with a freakish showing at the Combine.
Claypool ran the 40-yard dash in 4.42 seconds and posted an explosive 40½-inch vertical leap. Those numbers belie the pervasive knock against him – that he’ll have trouble separating from elite defenders and will need to rely on physicality to make NFL receptions.
In Claypool’s mind, it doesn’t have to be an either-or proposition.
“I don’t think it’s something that I did anything different,” he said of the buzz coming out of the Senior Bowl. “I think it’s just people see me actually being able to do things against the top talent. I knew that I could do those things. I just had to show that I could do it.
“And the more I come out to these events that are televised and have scouts, the more people will realize that maybe I shouldn’t have been as slept on as I am.”
Opinions still vary widely on Claypool’s draft stock, and that shouldn’t be a surprise.
With so much talent in this class, teams can afford to be picky. Some will look for speedy slot guys to test defenses down the seams. Others want possession receivers to move the chains. Still others, like the Indianapolis Colts, need a big boundary receiver who can help draw attention away from talent elsewhere on the field.
Partially as a result, scouts have Claypool going anywhere between Round 2 and Round 6.
The safest bet is he’ll go somewhere on the second day of the NFL Draft on Friday, in either the second or third round.
And he believes he has the ability to fit in wherever he’s taken.
“I think I’ve proved I can be versatile in terms of inside, outside, No. 3 receiver, tight end,” Claypool said. “So I think I can be one of those rare guys who can line up at all positions on the field and do well, especially because I did that in my college career.”
There are many reasons he could interest the Colts, beyond the team’s eternal search for that big-bodied receiver.
General manager Chris Ballard is a big fan of the Senior Bowl as an evaluation tool, and Claypool did some of his best work during that event. He’s also a willing and capable blocker, taking pride in an element of the game Indianapolis puts a huge emphasis on.
Then there’s his special teams history. As a freshman breaking in at Notre Dame, he had more special teams tackles (eight) than pass receptions (five). And he’s looking forward to contributing to the game’s third phase in the NFL as well.
“That’s something I’m going to want to do at the next level – all four units if I can,” Claypool said. “Any value that I can add, I’m going to do it.”
It’s been a long road to this point for Claypool.
He first made his name as a basketball star, averaging more than 40 points per game in 2015. But it took him awhile to draw notice stateside.
Posting highlight videos on social media got him his first Div. I offer from Nevada, and he wound up signing with perhaps the most tradition-rich program in America.
The wild journey isn’t lost on Claypool, who grew up dreaming of the days ahead.
“It’s definitely a weird game here,” he said. “Watching it on TV for all these years, and then being up here (at the Combine) — it’s exciting, though, definitely. I’m enjoying every minute of it. But I’m excited to get to work.”
