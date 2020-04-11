INDIANAPOLIS – The hype surrounding Thaddeus Moss has as much – or more — to do with pedigree and potential as it does production.
The Louisiana State University tight end is striking while the iron is hot and riding the crest of the Tigers’ record-shattering offensive season.
Moss had a big seat at the party, setting single-season school records for his position with 47 receptions and 570 yards. He added four touchdowns, including a pair in the national championship game victory against Clemson.
But, even in a tight end class viewed as weak overall, Moss is seen as a late-round prospect.
Scouts believe his college production was aided by passing game coordinator Joe Brady’s creative schemes and quarterback Joe Burrow’s uncanny accuracy.
He moves well for his size (6-foot-2, 250 pounds) but isn’t the physical freak his father – Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss – was throughout his 15-year NFL career.
That certainly doesn’t mean Moss can’t carve out a role for himself and help whichever team drafts him.
He’s a willing and able blocker, especially in the run game where he relishes the physicality.
“I think the want-to (makes for a good blocker),” Moss said during the NFL Scouting Combine in February. “That’s the biggest thing when it comes to blocking, period. You’ve gotta want to put your nose in there and get physical and block.
“The tight end position, you should be able to do everything the coach asked you to do. If that’s go block a D-end, if that’s wham a three-technique or a shade-technique, go lead up on a linebacker, I think the want-to is the biggest thing when it comes to the tight end position.”
Tight ends are taking the pro game by storm. George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs arguably are the two best at their position and just came off a head-to-head showdown in the Super Bowl.
Much of the position’s success has to do with the mismatches they can create, drawing extra attention and opening up big plays for others in the passing game when they’re not producing on their own.
Moss is more of a throwback at the position. He’s better utilized as a receiver who can move the chains with short and intermediate receptions than as a deep downfield threat.
And there’s still a place for that in today’s game.
Moss seems to have more in common with Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox (a former college basketball star at VCU) than superstars like Kittle and Kelce, and that could make him attractive to the Colts on the draft’s third and final day later this month.
The fact he’s been around the game his entire life also is a plus. Moss followed his father around the New England Patriots’ facility during the team’s 18-0 regular season in 2007 and throughout the wide receiver’s storied career.
Along the way, he received a continuing education in the pro game from one of football’s all-time greats.
“He’s been through a lot and seen a lot, so he has answers for everything,” Moss said of his father’s tutelage. “And this (draft) process itself, it’s nothing new. It’s nothing changed. He has the answers to everything. I’m leaning on him during this time because he has the answers to everything.”
Moss is used to being on the move. He played at five different high schools in four states and originally committed to play college ball at North Carolina State.
He lasted one season with the Wolfpack – catching six passes for 49 yards and one touchdown – before transferring to LSU.
Then it took Moss two more years to get back on the field. He sat out the 2017 season as a Div. I transfer then took a medical redshirt in 2018 after suffering a broken foot.
But he made the most of his time on the field last year and is ready to jump to the pro game.
Moss never considered following his famous father’s footsteps as a wide receiver.
“I’ve been playing football since the second grade,” he said. “Tight end’s the one position I’ve played my whole life. I started playing tight end and middle linebacker when I first started playing. I was too big to play receiver, so I’ve always been big. Tight end’s been the one position I’ve played my whole life.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.