INDIANAPOLIS — Doctors said there was only a 25% chance of success, but Austin Jackson had to try.
Even if it might cost him his football dreams.
Last spring while his teammates were recovering from a grueling season and preparing for the next, Jackson was donating bone marrow to his younger sister, Autumn.
She has Diamond-Blackfan anemia (DBA), an ultra-rare genetic disorder that prevents her bone marrow from producing red blood cells.
There was little chance Jackson would be a match, and if he was the procedure would cause him to miss the entire offseason.
He now calls the opportunity a godsend.
To prepare for the procedure, Jackson moved back home to Phoenix, Arizona, and stayed by his sister’s side. He couldn’t take the chance of getting sick and ruining his candidacy as a match, so he trained on his own away from his teammates.
The procedure was a success, and Jackson returned in time for the Trojans’ late summer training camp. It was a battle to regain strength. He couldn’t train for about three weeks after the surgery, and the hardest hit area was his lower back — of critical importance to an offensive tackle.
But he wouldn’t trade the results for anything.
“There were a lot of emotions,” Jackson said in February during the NFL Scouting Combine. “I was happy. I was excited. But, most importantly, I just thanked God. It was a miracle, and I was glad I could do that for my family.”
Jackson recovered quickly enough to start all 13 games at left tackle for USC as a junior last season and earned first-team All-Pac-12 recognition.
Now he’s following in a family tradition and attempting to make a mark for himself in the NFL.
His grandfather, Melvin Jackson, was an offensive lineman for the Trojans’ 1974 national championship team and played five professional seasons for the Green Bay Packers.
That explains how Jackson grew up a fan of the small-market team and its all-pro quarterback Aaron Rodgers. But he’s just looking for an opportunity at the next level.
It’s not important to him which franchise offers it.
“I’m confident,” he said. “I come from a family of football players. My grandfather played in the NFL. This is what I’ve been working for. This was my dream since I was a kid, since I started playing football. And I’m ready.”
Jackson isn’t widely viewed as an instant starter, but his high-caliber athleticism and experience on the all-important left side should draw him plenty of suitors.
At 6-foot-5 and 322 pounds, he’s seen as a raw prospect who could develop into a force with the right training and development.
Inconsistent technique could cost him early opportunities, but the chance to mold this particular lump of clay could be enticing to teams like the Indianapolis Colts.
With Anthony Castonzo back on a two-year deal, there’s no immediate need for help at left tackle. That would give the team plenty of time to nurture Jackson and perhaps help him reach his lofty ceiling.
He has a succinct scouting report for his own abilities.
“Passionate. Competitive. I want to win,” Jackson said. “Line up with my teammates, my guys, and I play to win. Compete. Dominate.”
Those traits should serve him well wherever he lands in the NFL. So will a relentless work ethic and relationships with former USC greats such as Anthony Munoz, Tyron Smith and Sam Baker.
He’s picked each of their brains when they’ve made it back to campus, and he planned to train with Smith this offseason.
All of that will help Jackson prepare for a career he hopes will be wildly successful.
But his greatest accomplishment already has been fulfilled.
Nothing Jackson does on the football field is likely to bring him a fraction of the satisfaction that changing his sister’s quality of life already has.
“She’s doing great,” Jackson said. “She’s making a full recovery. No symptoms. She had to undergo chemo, and her hair’s growing back. Doctors say her blood is producing at levels they’ve never seen. It’s great.”
