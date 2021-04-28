Nate Hobbs is betting on himself.
The 2020 college football season didn’t go the way Illinois or its star cornerback hoped. Hobbs could have taken advantage of the NCAA’s decision to grant all athletes an extra year of eligibility because of the coronavirus pandemic and attempted to write a different ending.
But, after four years as a starter in the Big Ten, Hobbs believes he’s ready for the next level. And he’s not going to let a little adversity derail his dreams.
“I’m resilient,” he said before the Illini’s pro day last month. “I ain’t never let anything stop me from going and getting what I want. I’ve had a lot of trial-and-error in life, and that’s made me who I am today.”
Hobbs is well aware he’s unlikely to be an early pick and he’ll have to earn a spot wherever he lands. But he believes he can help a team in multiple ways, and the numbers mostly bear him out.
As a freshman in 2017, he scored on a blocked extra point. Two years later, he returned a fumble for a touchdown.
He’s also shown an intriguing blend of strength and athleticism. During his finest season in 2019, Hobbs made 67 tackles – including 5.5 for a loss – and led Illinois with 11 passes broken up.
His pro day testing results confirm much of what’s in the stats. He posted a 40.5-inch vertical jump, did 17 reps on the bench press and tallied an 11-foot-3 broad jump – all of which are considered elite for his size and position. Hobbs also ran a 4.48-second 40-yard dash. Not a blistering number but good enough.
Some teams have spoken to him about the possibility of moving to safety in the NFL, and he’s open to the idea. Or really any idea that puts him on a roster.
He played on every special teams unit as a freshman and later became a return man, and he knows that could be one avenue into the pro game.
“I don’t think it’s no secret I’m not gonna be a first-, second-round draft pick,” Hobbs said. “So as a rookie and maybe a later – second-, third-day guy -- you’re gonna have to come into the league and pay your dues and earn it on special teams. So that’s something I’m completely open to doing and know I can do.”
Hobbs made 35 starts over four years with the Illini, but it wasn’t always a smooth ride. There was a three-game suspension for violating team rules to start his sophomore year, and he missed three more games last year because of a combination of a shoulder injury and COVID-19 protocols.
That was part of a disappointing final season that saw Hobbs play in just five games and record just two tackles with three passes broken up and an interception.
Hobbs finished his four-year career with 168 tackles -- 12.5 for loss -- 18 passes broken up and three picks. He also earned the respect of his teammates to the degree he was voted a team captain as a senior.
What will NFL teams think of it all? Hobbs isn’t sure.
He played for long-time pro head coach and defensive coordinator Lovie Smith with the Illini. Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard scouted players to fit Smith’s scheme from 2004-12 with the Chicago Bears and could be intrigued in the late rounds by Hobbs’ athletic potential.
The defensive back is hoping for the best over the draft weekend while preparing for any potential outcome. He’s seen enough pro talent come through the Big Ten to believe he can succeed at the next level, and he’s driven to prove that wherever he lands.
“I’ve got four years on tape,” Hobbs said. “My last year wasn’t how I wanted it to go, but I think I got three really solid years. … I think guys at the next level -- I think they know I can play at that level. It’s all about if I am (going to get the opportunity). But I’ve got the tape to show that I can play at that next level.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.