Draft Preview: Driven, dynamic Hurts could be QB option for Colts
INDIANAPOLIS – The comparisons to Lamar Jackson were inevitable.
Once Jalen Hurts arrived at Oklahoma last year and started putting up video game numbers in head coach Lincoln Riley’s offense, the race to put it all into context was on.
Sooners predecessors Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray were obvious comps. Both won the Heisman Trophy and were selected with the No. 1 overall pick.
LSU’s Joe Burrow took the Heisman out of the picture with one of the most impressive college seasons of all time. He’ll also almost certainly be the No. 1 pick when the Cincinnati Bengals go on the clock next month.
And that’s where Jackson creeps into the picture.
His career was longer and more consistent at Louisville, but there were many of the same doubts about him coming out of college. The athleticism was readily apparent – and nearly impossible to stop – but did he have the arm to stress NFL defenses? Could he make enough plays from the pocket to allow him to take full advantage of his speed, strength and vision in the running game?
After the Baltimore Ravens traded back into the first round to take him with the 32nd overall pick, Jackson answered all those questions emphatically. In just his second season, he threw for 3,127 yards, rushed for 1,206 and accounted for 43 combined touchdowns en route to being named the league’s MVP in 2019.
General managers and head coaches looking to replicate even a fraction of that success could well turn to Hurts as a developmental talent with a pedigree of great success.
“I don’t put a ceiling on my ability in terms of how great I can be,” Hurts said last month at the NFL Scouting Combine. “I’m definitely a student of the game and been able to adjust to all the different coaches I’ve been a part of. For me, it’s about steps every day and being the best I can be.”
As the Indianapolis Colts debate their long-term future at the position, Hurts’ name certainly could enter the conversation.
The scouting consensus appears to have Burrow, Alabama’s Tua Tagavailoa, Utah State’s Jordan Love and Oregon’s Justin Herbert at the top of this year’s quarterback crop.
The next tier is led by Washington’s Jacob Eason, Georgia’s Jake Fromm and Hurts – each of whom offer intriguing traits and reason for caution.
Colts general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Frank Reich value accuracy, leadership and toughness in their signal callers. And late last season, Reich and offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni consistently began adding mobility to the list.
Quarterbacks who can get out of the pocket and stress defenses with their legs as well as their arm have been transforming the pro game for years.
But the process seems to have accelerated recently with Jackson, Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and Houston’s Deshaun Watson particularly leading the way.
Mahomes, of course, led the Chiefs to the Super Bowl title in February and was named the game’s MVP after a furious fourth-quarter comeback.
Hurts looks up to all the modern quarterback stars, including pocket passers like Tom Brady. But he also takes pride in studying football’s past and traditions, and he goes back much further for at least one personal role model.
“I’ve always had a thing for Steve McNair,” Hurts said. “I don’t know what it is, but he was a hell of a player. The way he played, the ability he had, the strength he had, he was a dude.”
McNair was the third overall pick out of tiny Alcorn State in 1995, but he didn’t become a full-time starter until his third season with the Tennessee Titans.
He led the franchise to its only Super Bowl appearance in 1999 and shared league MVP honors with Peyton Manning in 2003.
Perhaps most instrumental to Hurts, McNair’s career always seemed to be on an upward trajectory. He was more of a game manager in his early years, relying on star running back Eddie George and a bruising defense to make most of the big plays.
But as he got more comfortable under center and adjusted to the pro game, McNair took on an increasingly bigger load.
It’s a patient career arc Hurts seems open to following.
He’s already shown he can handle adversity and adjust to situations on the fly.
Hurts led Alabama to the national title game in his freshman and sophomore seasons but was replaced by Tagavailoa with the Crimson Tide trailing Georgia in the second half of the latter contest.
The next year, Tagavailoa was named the starter, and it was Hurts who came to the rescue against Georgia in the second half of the SEC championship game.
Last year, Hurts went to Oklahoma as a graduate transfer and learned an entirely new system while getting to know a complete new set of teammates.
He threw for a career-high 3,851 yards and 32 touchdowns while completing 69.7 percent of his passes, and he rushed for 1,298 yards and 20 more scores.
There are questions about his deep ball and consistency, and he’ll need to cut down on a propensity for fumbles.
But nobody questions his approach.
Hurts turned heads with his throwing performance at the Combine and at Oklahoma’s pro day, and he still believes the best is yet to come.
“I plan to continue to take steps,” Hurts said. “I plan to continue to remain that same student of the game, just continue to learn. I’m not an easy to satisfy person, and I find a unique thrill in not being satisfied.
“It keeps me going. It makes me want it. Even when stuff is going great, enough is still not enough. So just holding myself to that same standard, it’s all about getting better every single day.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.