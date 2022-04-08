INDIANAPOLIS – Maybe it’s a smokescreen designed to draw interest in the 42nd overall pick from more suitors. Or maybe it’s insurance in case of a shocking slide on draft day at the end of the month. Or maybe it’s just indulging in a little fantasy.
Whatever the motivation, the Indianapolis Colts’ scheduled visit with Liberty quarterback Malik Willis next week certainly has raised some eyebrows.
Willis is widely considered one of the top two quarterbacks in this year’s NFL draft class – and often listed as the best. He’s been projected as high as the No. 2 overall pick to the Detroit Lions and seems unlikely to land anywhere outside the top 10.
So what is the 6-foot, 219-pound playmaker doing with a planned visit to the Circle City next week, as reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport? Well, the situation is unusual but hardly unprecedented.
Before the 2018 draft, the New England Patriots reportedly met with Baker Mayfield – or his representatives – even though they were far outside of the Heisman Trophy winner’s expected landing spot.
The idea was to establish a relationship and let it be known the team was willing to trade up if Mayfield fell to a certain spot. He, of course, was selected No. 1 overall by the Cleveland Browns, and the plan never came to fruition.
It’s likely this meeting between the Colts and Willis will find a similar ending. But it’s intriguing because of the possibilities it suggests.
Any legitimate swing at acquiring Willis in the first round likely would cost significant future draft capital.
Indianapolis owner Jim Irsay recently said the team considered acquiring a young franchise quarterback that would have required giving up a pair of first-round picks. Could the Colts be willing to make a similar offer for Willis – an unproven commodity that would come at a far lower financial hit?
If so, it would be a bold move for general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Frank Reich.
Conventional wisdom indicates Willis could use at least one more year of seasoning before leading an NFL franchise, but he’s believed to have the most upside among this year’s passing prospects.
Asked what makes him the best quarterback in this draft during February’s NFL Scouting Combine, Willis’ answer suggested he would be open to the concept of sitting behind a mentor like newly acquired Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan.
“In my opinion, I just think it’s my willingness to learn, my willingness to try to be great and the physical tools I’ve been blessed with,” Willis said. “And my work ethic.”
His mix of arm talent and athleticism is certain to be tantalizing to some quarterback-needy team – and likely very early in the first round. Aside from Detroit, the Houston Texans (No. 3), the New York Giants (Nos. 5 and 7), the Carolina Panthers (No. 6), the Atlanta Falcons (No. 8) and the Seattle Seahawks (No. 9) all could justify drafting a quarterback in the top 10.
But selecting Willis is not without risk.
A two-year starter at Liberty after transferring from Auburn, he completed 62.8% of his collegiate pass attempts for 5,186 yards with 48 touchdowns and 18 interceptions – 12 of which came in 2021. He also rushed for 2,131 yards and 29 scores.
His vision and decision making still need some development, and there are concerns he gives up on a play too quickly at times and looks to make something happen with his feet.
If the Colts make an aggressive move up the draft board for him – or in the unlikely event he suffers a significant slide down the board – they’d be betting on the future.
For his first two NFL seasons, Willis would likely play a role similar to Jacoby Brissett in 2020 – subbing in for Ryan in short-yardage and goal-line situations to add the threat of a mobile quarterback to the defense’s concerns.
But to justify whatever significant assets would be needed to acquire him, Willis would have to become a notable NFL starter no later than 2025. That would give Indianapolis two years to continue building around him while he remains on a relatively inexpensive rookie contract.
It’s a risk unlike any Ballard has entertained since taking over the Colts’ personnel reins in 2017. But sooner or later, Indianapolis will need to make a bold move to stop its quarterback carousel from spinning.
With Willis’ physical upside and emotional maturity, it’s easy to see why Ballard – and any other GM – might be tempted.
“I feel good about going to any team,” Willis said at the Combine. “Not everybody gets that chance. So I feel blessed in that facet. I’m just trying to make a team. You can’t make all of these goals you can’t keep. I hate that.
“So I just want to go somewhere and make the team first. All of these people who think they’re going to go in and win rookie of the year and all that – man, you ain’t never played an NFL game. The talent is like crazy. That’s just my opinion, though. I’ve got one.”
