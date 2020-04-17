INDIANAPOLIS – In a draft sure to be unlike any other, Terrell Lewis represents one of the bigger gambles.
The Alabama outside linebacker has the length, twitch and athleticism to develop into a high level pass rusher in the NFL. But he also has an injury history that could be difficult for some teams to reconcile.
He missed 10 games as a sophomore in 2017 with a right shoulder injury, then was forced to take a medical redshirt as a junior after tearing the ACL in his right knee in 2018. That’s almost two full seasons on the shelf.
With the coronavirus pandemic eliminating many pro days and severely limiting in-person contact with prospects, teams must work hard to get comfortable with Lewis’ medical history.
But there’s ample evidence it will be worth the effort.
Lewis returned as a senior and earned second-team All-SEC honors after recording six sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss in 11 games. He sat out the Crimson Tide’s Citrus Bowl appearance to prepare for the draft, and he believes the culture at Alabama helped prepare him for the pro level. Even when he wasn’t on the field.
“Going through things like that, it kind of takes your focus away from the game, to the point where you cherish other aspects in life,” Lewis said. “Cherish your faith. Cherish your family time when you get it. And also just as far as the game, you learn so much from a different perspective as far as being able to watch things from a coaches perspective. My coaches did a good job of still keeping me in the game and around my teammates, to the point where I don’t lose my football IQ.
”And I can see things from their eyes and watch film with them and see what they see and sit with them. So then by the time I come back playing football, I know what to expect. I can see things. I’m basically like a coach on the field. Like, I’ll see a motion happen and I’m like, OK, I know what’s coming. I see the situation. They really teach you how to watch film and watch football from a distance.”
NFL draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah ranks Lewis just outside his top 100 prospects because of the medical concerns.
He sees a raw talent with tremendous upside who has shown flashes of his full ability. But Lewis needs more consistency on the field and a coaching staff that can develop his natural traits.
“He's kind of a classic boom-bust player,” Jeremiah said during a national conference call this week. “I got a chance to visit with him, and I really liked the kid. He's somebody that's easy to root for when you visit with him. So I'm hoping for the best, but I do know there are some teams that are a little concerned about the medical.”
The Indianapolis Colts – who don’t have a first-round pick and will choose three times between Nos. 34 and 75 overall -- have shown interest in Lewis.
He has the freakish athleticism the team looks for on the edge, and the Colts likely trust director of sports performance Rusty Jones will be able to effectively fill out Lewis’ 6-foot-5, 262-pound frame.
The injuries limited Lewis to just 26 career games and four starts, but his vast potential still is too great for NFL evaluators to ignore.
“It’s just a testament to God and helping me persevere through all the adversity I faced throughout my college career,” Lewis said during the NFL Scouting Combine in February. “To still be able to make it to a place like this, that was a goal from the beginning.”
If he can reach his ceiling, Lewis could be a steal.
He’s shown great versatility, lining up at defensive end, three technique, nose tackle, outside linebacker and inside linebacker while developing a reputation as a leader throughout his college career. That makes him believe he’ll be able to do whatever his new team asks of him.
And his best football very well might still be on the horizon.
“Oh, I definitely feel like my ceiling is way higher,” Lewis said. “Definitely want to say I made progress through the year — just getting acclimated to play in this much football again, especially with the workload you have at Alabama. You definitely want to get back comfortable playing that much, working that much.
“The workload at Alabama was very high, so just transitioning to getting back comfortable playing that much football again, I definitely think as the year progressed I kept getting more and more comfortable playing that much, practicing that much and then playing a long season like we usually do.”
