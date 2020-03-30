INDIANAPOLIS – The word “adversity” gets thrown around a lot in NFL circles, especially this time of year.
Teams want to know whether a draft prospect will stick with things when times get rough. Will he be a unifying force and positive impact on the locker room who helps turn around a losing streak? Or will he point fingers, shift blame and add to the problems?
But adversity in the NFL – as important as it is on game day – is trivial.
Yetur Gross-Matos has experienced some of the worst of the real-life version, and it motivates the former Penn State star.
When he was 2 years old, Gross-Matos fell into the water during a boating trip, and his biological father died in the act of saving him. Nearly nine years later, his older brother Chelal also died when he was struck by lightning on a baseball field.
Teams looking for what Gross-Matos is made of can find all the information they need in his reaction to those two tragedies.
“They just asked me about what’s the hardest thing I ever went through,” he said during last month’s NFL Scouting Combine. “Obviously, for me, that was losing my older brother at a young age. And my dad. Just dealing with that.
“I want to do something better for my family and my mother, and that’s kind of how I approached it. That’s the reality of it.”
That goal soon should be attainable.
Gross-Matos is among the top-ranked edge pass rushers in this year’s class, and he’s a potential first-round pick.
If he’s still on the board when the Indianapolis Colts go on the clock at No. 34 overall, he could provide enticing value.
The roster is better set on the edge than it has been in years. Justin Houston is coming off an 11-sack season, and Kemoko Turay was rounding into a breakout year when he fractured his ankle during an October win at Kansas City.
Ben Banogu will look to take a leap forward in his second season, and Al-Quadin Muhammad provides quality depth. Denico Autry and Tyquan Lewis also have the versatility to play on the edge in certain situations.
But it never hurts to add an athlete like Gross-Matos to the mix.
Scouts see plenty of room to fill out his 6-foot-5, 266-pound frame and believe he could dominate when his power and arsenal catch up to his unique physical gifts.
A first-team All-Big Ten defender in 2019, Gross-Matos’ length set him apart against college competition. He’s built like a basketball player and displays the short-area quickness to match.
“I think, athletically, I’m a little different from some of these ends,” Gross-Matos said. “We do different things better than others.”
A four-star recruit coming out of high school in Virginia, Gross-Matos was an immediate contributor as a true freshman at Penn State. But he really made a name for himself nationally with eight sacks and 20 tackles for loss as a sophomore.
He posted a career-high 9.5 sacks in 2019 and added 15 tackles for loss, managing to stand out in a conference that also included high-profile edge prospects in Ohio State’s Chase Young and Iowa’s A.J. Epenesa.
Gross-Matos best projects as a 4-3 defensive end, but he’s shown the ability and the willingness to move around if a coordinator can find other creative uses.
“I’m someone who can go inside, outside,” he said. “I feel like I could do whatever teams ask me to do. I’ll be effective, too. Obviously, when you’re playing inside, things are coming at you a lot faster. When you’re on the outside, you’ve got more space to make a move or use your speed.
“Inside it’s coming quick, so you’ve got to be alert to that. And those guys, usually, they’re a lot bigger and stronger. So you’ve got a double team coming, you try to make that inside move, so you’ve got to be aware.”
Gross-Matos has no shortage of role models.
He grew up a fan of the New York Giants and was particularly interested in Jason Pierre-Paul.
More recently, he’s modeled his play on a first-round pick known for his high motor and relentless work ethic.
“I would probably say Bradley Chubb,” Gross-Matos said. “I watched a lot of his tape when I was in my early years of college. He never stops moving on film. That’s something I was always envious of. I always wanted to put that in my name.”
