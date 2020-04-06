INDIANAPOLIS — It’s no secret Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard has an affinity for the Senior Bowl.
One of the many reasons he puts so much emphasis on the annual event is it gives him a chance to compare “apples to apples.”
Players are coached by NFL staffs and run through practices on a schedule similar to NFL weeks. And, of course, the best of that year’s senior class is invited to attend.
It’s a particularly good environment to evaluate prospects from smaller schools who often are getting their first look at high-level competition.
In the past two years, Ballard has used the stage to aid in the selections of South Carolina State linebacker Darius Leonard and Temple cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, who played the first three years of his college career at Presbyterian in the Football Championship Subdivision.
Dayton tight end Adam Trautman could be next after he used the week in January to boost his already rising draft potential.
“The Senior Bowl was huge for me,” Trautman said during the NFL Scouting Combine in February. “I've always wanted an opportunity to go against kids with the Alabama stickers on their helmet, the Ohio State, Michigan, and it was huge for me, obviously, confidence-wise.
“I never really waver in my confidence, but to go out there and be able to move people off the ball like I did from those type of schools, get separation like I did at my level -- I just showed that it was a seamless transition for me.”
The Colts are very likely to be in the tight end market in this year’s draft. After losing Eric Ebron to the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency, there’s an opening for a player who can threaten defenses in the seams in the passing game.
Though he’s worked hard to improve his blocking technique – and still has room to grow – Trautman’s best known for his catching ability.
He had 70 receptions for 916 yards and 11 touchdowns as a redshirt senior, earning recognition as a first-team FCS All-American from the Associated Press in addition to the Senior Bowl invitation.
But Trautman began his college career as a quarterback.
After a standout high school career in Michigan, he was the one who broached the idea of a position change with the coaching staff. There was resistance at first as the coaches wanted to make sure Trautman wasn’t making a rash decision.
He assured all parties he just wanted to find a way to get on the field and help the team.
“They ultimately put me down in the middle of practice, routes on air, they were like, 'Let's see what you've got,'” Trautman said. “I ran an over route, dove and caught it, and he was like, 'Go get a white jersey.' And that was that.”
At 6-foot-5 and 255 pounds, Trautman has the physicality to play the position. And he had long shown his athletic talent under center.
Still, he was eased into the transition at first.
During his redshirt freshman season in 2016, he played tight end, wide receiver and quarterback in the wildcat formation.
After making 84 catches for 1,141 yards and 14 touchdowns over the next two seasons, he landed firmly on the NFL radar.
Even though he wasn’t always sure things would move so quickly.
“Honestly, it's not really something I necessarily expected -- to get to this level,” Trautman said. “But I know the work I put in, and I knew that it could get me to this point eventually. Just not necessarily right away.”
Now, he’s well-positioned to be the first Flyer drafted since offensive tackle Bill Westbeld was selected in the 11th round by the Seattle Seahawks in 1977.
He could even challenge to be the highest player ever drafted out of Dayton, an honor that currently belongs to running back Gary Kosins – taken 77th overall by the Miami Dolphins in 1972.
He’ll still have a way to go to catch up to the most famous Dayton alum in the NFL, however, Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden.
“It would mean the world to me,” Trautman said of breaking the Flyers’ draft drought. “Just the amount of time and blood, sweat and tears I put into that program and the amount of love I have for that program, I wouldn't change a thing about where I went to school. It would mean the absolute world to me."
